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FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 AIL Arena

On 05.11.2026 at 21:00, FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris kick off.

Watch FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: TV and streaming information

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris: Recent results

FC Lugano head into the match with five straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven. They most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1, having also claimed a 2-5 away win against Getafe in the Conference League.

Across their last five games, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris most recently won 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. The Conference League has been tougher: a 0-4 defeat against Brighton was followed by a 1-4 defeat against Brann, leaving them without a point.

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Line-ups

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Form

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Head-to-head record

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: The tables