Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from somewhere you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
- Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
- Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!
FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Kick-off time
On 05.11.2026 at 21:00, FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris kick off.
Watch FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: TV and streaming information
FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris: Recent results
FC Lugano head into the match with five straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven. They most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1, having also claimed a 2-5 away win against Getafe in the Conference League.
Across their last five games, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris most recently won 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. The Conference League has been tougher: a 0-4 defeat against Brighton was followed by a 1-4 defeat against Brann, leaving them without a point.
FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Line-ups
Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- M. Croci-Torti
- Z. Sopic
FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Form
FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Head-to-head record
FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|7
W
D
W
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|+6
|6
W
W
L
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|6
L
W
W
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|6
L
W
W
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
W
L
W
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
W
D
L
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
D
L
W
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
D
W
L
|18
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
D
L
W
|19
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
W
L
L
|20
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
W
L
|21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
W
L
L
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
D
D
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|26
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|2
D
L
D
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
D
L
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
D
L
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
L
L
D
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|1
L
L
D
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
L
L