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Conference League
team-logoLugano
AIL Arena
team-logoFK Kauno Zalgiris
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris
Lugano
FK Kauno Zalgiris
Conference League

FC Lugano play FK Kauno Zalgiris in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
AIL Arena

On 05.11.2026 at 21:00, FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris kick off.

Watch FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris live today: TV and streaming information

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris: Recent results

FC Lugano head into the match with five straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven. They most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1, having also claimed a 2-5 away win against Getafe in the Conference League.

Across their last five games, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris most recently won 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. The Conference League has been tougher: a 0-4 defeat against Brighton was followed by a 1-4 defeat against Brann, leaving them without a point.

LUG

LUG - Form

ZVE
W3-2
PUF
W0-4
GET
W2-5
THU
W2-3
BAS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KZA

KZA - Form

BHA
L4-0
SUD
W0-1
BRA
L1-4
ZAL
D0-0
HEG
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Line-ups

Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris lineups

3-5-2
Lugano crest
Lugano
LUG
Formation
FK Kauno Zalgiris crest
FK Kauno Zalgiris
KZA
5-3-2
D. von BallmoosD. von BallmoosA. PapadopoulosA. PapadopoulosE. AlioskiE. AlioskiL. MaiL. MaiA. KendouciA. KendouciB. KarimovB. KarimovM. MarquesM. MarquesU. BislimiU. BislimiD. Dos SantosD. Dos SantosY. CimignaniY. CimignaniA. AjetiA. AjetiD. MikelionisD. MikelionisJ. MoutachyJ. MoutachyN. EdokpolorN. EdokpolorA. TolordavaA. TolordavaA. HernandezA. HernandezR. LekiatasR. LekiatasV. SlivkaV. SlivkaA. KalikA. KalikA. BenchaibA. BenchaibL. KrekovicL. KrekovicG. DebeljuhG. Debeljuh
FK Kauno Zalgiris crest
FK Kauno Zalgiris
KZA
3-5-2
Lugano

Starting XI

FK Kauno Zalgiris

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Croci-Torti
  • Z. Sopic

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Form

LUG

LUG - Form

ZVE
W3-2
PUF
W0-4
GET
W2-5
THU
W2-3
BAS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KZA

KZA - Form

BHA
L4-0
SUD
W0-1
BRA
L1-4
ZAL
D0-0
HEG
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: Head-to-head record

FC Lugano vs. FK Kauno Zalgiris: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321051+47
W
D
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
320193+66
W
W
L
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
320132+16
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
31116604
W
D
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31114404
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
31023303
W
L
L
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
310234-13
L
W
L
21
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
310236-33
W
L
L
22
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
23
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
24
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
25
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302137-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301226-41
L
L
D
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301228-61
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
300327-50
L
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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