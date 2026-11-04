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FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 AIL Arena

FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris live on TV and online

FC Lugano and FK Kauno Zalgiris: recent form

FC Lugano head into the match on a run of five straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven. They most recently beat FC Basel 1893 2-1, while their 2-5 away win against Getafe in the Conference League stands out.

Across their past five matches, FK Kauno Žalgiris have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Žalgiris most recently won 1-4 against Hegelmann in the Lithuanian A Lyga. They remain without a point in the Conference League, however, after a 0-4 defeat against Brighton and a 1-4 defeat against Brann.

FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: line-ups

FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: form

FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: head-to-head record

FC Lugano vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: the tables