Conference League Qualification - Game Week 2 29 Jul 2026 - 13:00 Parken

Today's game between FC Koebenhavn and Polissya Zhytomyr will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 1:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Copenhagen vs Polissya Zhytomyr is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Copenhagen host Polissya Zhytomyr at Parken in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League Qualification tie, with the aggregate score perfectly poised after a dramatic first meeting.

The first leg in Zhytomyr ended 3-3, leaving everything to play for in Copenhagen. Bo Svensson's side will feel the weight of home advantage, but they know Polissya are more than capable of hurting them again.

FC Copenhagen come into this match in solid domestic form. A 3-2 win over Lyngby in the Superliga on July 26 was their latest result, and they have won three of their last five outings across all competitions.

Polissya Zhytomyr, coached by Ruslan Rotan, arrive having not played a competitive fixture since that first-leg draw in late July. Their last Ukrainian Premier League match came in May, meaning this second leg represents a significant step up in intensity and occasion.

A place in the next round of Conference League Qualification is the prize, and Parken will be rocking as Copenhagen look to close out the tie on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Polissya Zhytomyr with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen are managed by Bo Svensson for this second leg. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match if new information becomes available.

Polissya Zhytomyr head coach Ruslan Rotan also has a clean bill of health reported, with no injury or suspension concerns listed for the away side. A projected XI has not been confirmed, and further squad news is expected nearer to kick-off.

Form

FC Copenhagen have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Lyngby in the Superliga on July 26. Earlier in that run, they drew 3-3 with Polissya Zhytomyr in the first leg of this tie and picked up wins over Viborg and AC Horsens in pre-season. Copenhagen have scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded seven, showing both attacking output and some defensive vulnerability.

Polissya Zhytomyr have two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game was the 3-3 draw with Copenhagen in the first leg. Prior to that, they beat WSG Tirol 2-1 in a friendly and defeated Rukh Lviv 2-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. A 0-0 draw with Zorya and a 3-2 loss to Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi also feature in their recent record. Polissya have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

FC Copenhagen and Polissya Zhytomyr have met once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting came in the first leg of this Conference League Qualification tie on July 23, 2026, with Polissya Zhytomyr hosting and the match ending 3-3. The second leg at Parken is only the second encounter between the two clubs on record.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Polissya Zhytomyr today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: