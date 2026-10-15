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Conference League
team-logoFC Koebenhavn
Parken
team-logoBraga
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Watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Koebenhavn vs Braga
FC Koebenhavn
Braga
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between FC Koebenhavn and Braga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Parken

Today's game between FC Koebenhavn and Braga will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

FC Copenhagen vs Braga is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Check your preferred platform for regional availability and subscription details.

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ViX

ViX

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FC Copenhagen host Braga at Parken in Copenhagen in a Conference League fixture that brings together two sides who know what it takes to compete in European football.

Bo Svensson's side come into this game off the back of a difficult run in the Danish Superleague, having lost to FC Midtjylland most recently. European competition offers a fresh stage, and with Copenhagen sitting top of the Conference League standings, there is real incentive to perform.

Braga arrive having also experienced a turbulent domestic period. Carlos Vicens' men lost 3-1 to Sporting CP in their last Liga Portugal outing, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip to Denmark.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Conference League table, which gives this fixture added weight beyond the usual group-stage arithmetic. Points here could prove significant come the end of the campaign.

Founded in 1992 following a merger of two Copenhagen clubs, FC Copenhagen have built a reputation as Denmark's most decorated side and a consistent presence in continental competition. Braga, meanwhile, are no strangers to European nights, bringing a squad with genuine quality across the pitch.

With injuries affecting both squads and form lines pointing in different directions, this promises to be a competitive evening at Parken.

For everything you need to know about how to watch FC Copenhagen vs Braga live, read on.

How to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Koebenhavn vs Braga Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
FC Koebenhavn crest
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
page.match.formation.title
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
3-4-3
D. RamajD. Ramajteam-logoA. Markgrafteam-logoM. LopezF. BeijmoF. Beijmoteam-logoA. Soerensenteam-logoA. KralT. DelaneyT. Delaneyteam-logoRobertM. ElyounoussiM. Elyounoussiteam-logoW. Clemteam-logoA. Corneliusteam-logoB. Fontesteam-logoA. Bajramiteam-logoS. Barciateam-logoCarvalhoteam-logoJ. Gorbyteam-logoV. Gomezteam-logoG. SilvaJ. MoutinhoJ. MoutinhoP. VictorP. Victorteam-logoG. Martinezteam-logoR. Horta
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
4-2-3-1
FC Koebenhavn

Starting XI

Braga

Manager

  • B. Svensson
  • C. Vicens

Bo Svensson is expected to name a side featuring Diant Ramaj in goal, with a back line of Akos Markgraf, Marcos Lopez, Felix Beijmo, and Asger Soerensen ahead of him. Alex Kral and Thomas Delaney are projected to anchor the midfield, with Robert, Mohamed Elyounoussi, William Clem, and Andreas Cornelius completing the projected XI. Magnus Mattsson is listed as an injury concern for the hosts, while no suspensions are reported.

Carlos Vicens is set to deploy Bernardo Fontes in goal for Braga, with a projected XI that includes Adrian Bajrami, Sergio Barcia, Carvalho, and Jean-Baptiste Gorby in defence. Victor Gomez, Gabriel Silva, Joao Moutinho, and Pau Victor are expected in midfield, with Gabri Martinez and Ricardo Horta leading the attack. Sikou Niakate and Bright Arrey-Mbi are both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are in place. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

FCK

FCK - Form

ACH
W2-0
SKO
W0-3
BIF
W0-1
HSV
L2-0
MID
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BRA

BRA - Form

ALV
W1-2
EST
L2-1
EST
W1-0
SC
D0-0
SCP
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Copenhagen head into this game with a record of three wins, no draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to FC Midtjylland in the Superleague. Earlier in the run, they beat Broendby IF 1-0 away and defeated AC Horsens 2-0 at home, showing their domestic capability. A 2-0 friendly loss to Hamburger SV also features in the sequence.

Braga's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Sporting CP in Liga Portugal. Earlier in the run, they claimed a 1-0 win over Estoril and a 1-2 away victory at Alverca, though a 2-1 loss to Estrela da Amadora and a 0-0 draw with Santa Clara round out a mixed picture. Braga have scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for FC Copenhagen and Braga ahead of this Conference League fixture. Further information will be added when available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
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1
GetafeGetafeGET
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1
BragaBragaBRA
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1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, both FC Copenhagen and Braga currently sit in first position in their respective standings, making this a meeting between two sides at the top of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Koebenhavn vs Braga today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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