Liga MX - Game Week 11 10 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Benito Juarez

Today's game between FC Juarez and Tijuana will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:00 PM.

FC Juarez vs Tijuana is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Juarez host Club Tijuana at the Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, with both sides looking to arrest difficult runs in the Liga MX Apertura 2026.

The Bravos sit bottom of the Apertura standings, and Pedro Caixinha's side are in desperate need of points on home soil after a turbulent stretch of results. Wins have been hard to come by in recent weeks, and the pressure is mounting on the coaching staff to find a response.

Tijuana arrive in better shape on paper, sitting ninth in the Apertura table, but Sebastian Abreu's side have their own inconsistencies to address. Los Xolos have shown they can compete with the division's stronger teams but have struggled to string results together.

Adding spice to the fixture is the recent transfer chatter surrounding Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora, who has been tipped for a move to Borussia Dortmund by Mexico international Raul Jimenez. The teenage midfielder's form will be watched closely by scouts and supporters alike.

This border derby carries real stakes for both clubs. Juarez need a home win to drag themselves off the foot of the table, while Tijuana will want to push into the upper half and keep their Apertura ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Juarez vs Tijuana live.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Caixinha's FC Juarez squad has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, with the probable lineup yet to be announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Sebastian Abreu faces a similar situation with Club Tijuana, as no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the visiting side ahead of the trip to Ciudad Juarez. Check back for the latest team news as the fixture approaches.

Form

FC Juarez head into this fixture in poor form, winning just one of their last five Liga MX matches. Their sole victory in that run came against Tigres, which they won 2-0, but defeats to Leon, Santos Laguna, Pachuca, and Toluca tell a damaging story. The 4-0 loss to Toluca stands out as particularly heavy, and the Bravos have conceded nine goals across those five games while scoring only six.

Tijuana's recent form is similarly patchy. Los Xolos have managed one win and one draw from their last five league outings, beating Club Universidad Nacional 2-0 before drawing 2-2 with Pachuca. A 5-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara and a 3-2 loss to Atlas highlight the defensive frailties Abreu's side must address. Tijuana have scored seven goals in that run but conceded eleven, making clean sheets a pressing concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 victory for Tijuana at the Estadio Benito Juarez in April 2026, handing the visitors all three points on Juarez's own turf. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Liga MX, Tijuana have the stronger record, with two wins to Juarez's one and two draws. The reverse fixture in November 2025 ended 3-1 to Tijuana, though Juarez did claim a 1-2 away win in February 2025 to show they are capable of turning the tide in this rivalry.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura 2026 table, FC Juarez sit 18th and bottom, while Club Tijuana occupy ninth place. The gap between the two sides reflects the contrasting fortunes of a struggling home side and a mid-table visitor with room to climb.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Tijuana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: