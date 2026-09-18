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Liga MX
team-logoFC Juarez
Estadio Benito Juarez
team-logoTigres
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Watch FC Juarez vs Tigres Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Juarez vs Tigres
FC Juarez
Tigres
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Liga MX - Game Week 9
Estadio Benito Juarez

Today's game between FC Juarez and Tigres will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 11:00 PM.

FC Juarez vs Tigres is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

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FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Peacock

Peacock

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Fox One

Fox One

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Estrella TV

Estrella TV

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FC Juarez host Tigres UANL at Estadio Benito Juárez in Ciudad Juárez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits the table's bottom side against a visiting team searching for its own footing in the standings.

Pedro Caixinha's Juárez side arrive in desperate form. Los Bravos have lost all five of their most recent competitive matches, conceding freely throughout that run. A 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Monterrey earlier in the campaign set the tone, and a 2-1 home defeat to Santos Laguna on September 14 confirmed that the rot has not stopped.

The pressure on Caixinha is mounting. With Juárez sitting 18th in the Apertura table, each passing week without points tightens the grip of a relegation battle that already looks serious at this stage of the tournament.

Tigres come into this match in steadier but far from convincing shape. Guido Pizarro's side have drawn three of their last five Liga MX outings, including a goalless result against Monterrey on September 13. They sit 14th in the Apertura standings, close enough to the danger zone to need a result here.

For Tigres, a win away at Estadio Benito Juárez would provide a platform to climb the table and ease some of the scrutiny that has followed a flat run of performances. For Juárez, anything less than three points deepens a crisis that is already at a critical stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez vs Tigres Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha has not released a confirmed lineup for FC Juárez ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Guido Pizarro has also not confirmed a projected XI for Tigres at this stage. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away side either. Further squad news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

JUA

JUA - Form

MON
L6-1
CFA
L1-2
TOL
L4-0
PAC
L0-2
SAN
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TIG

TIG - Form

ATL
L2-1
ATL
W2-0
SAN
D0-0
NEC
D1-1
MON
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Juárez have lost all five of their last competitive matches and arrive in the worst form of any side in the division. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Santos Laguna on September 14, following a 0-2 loss to Pachuca. The heaviest result in the run was a 6-1 defeat to Monterrey in August. Across those five matches, Juárez scored just three goals and conceded 15.

Tigres have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Monterrey on September 13, which followed a 1-1 draw with Necaxa on September 6. Pizarro's side did beat Atlante 2-0 in August, though a 2-1 defeat to Atlas earlier in the run remains a blemish. Tigres scored three goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC JuarezDrawTigres
2
0
3
Liga MX
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
2
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
Liga MX
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
0
FT
Liga MX
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
0
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
1
FT
Liga MX
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
0
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
Liga MX
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
0
FT
3Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 23, 2026, when FC Juárez won 2-1 at home against Tigres in Liga MX. Before that, Tigres won 1-0 at home in July 2025 and lost 0-1 at home in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, each side has won twice, with one match ending level, and the clubs have combined for seven goals across those encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
TolucaTolucaTOL
8611186+1219
W
W
W
W
D
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
8521156+917
W
W
D
W
W
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
7511156+916
L
W
W
W
W
4
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
85031614+215
W
W
W
L
L
5
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
7412107+313
W
W
L
D
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
8413119+213
W
L
D
W
W
7
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
7412108+213
L
W
L
W
D
8
PueblaPueblaPUE
84131010013
L
W
L
W
W
9
AtlasAtlasATL
84131214-213
L
D
L
W
W
10
PachucaPachucaPAC
8323138+511
W
W
D
D
L
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
83231112-111
L
W
L
D
D
12
MonterreyMonterreyMON
73131310+310
D
L
L
W
W
13
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
8224913-48
L
D
L
D
L
14
TigresTigresTIG
8143911-27
D
D
D
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
8143712-57
L
D
D
L
D
16
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
8134815-76
L
L
W
D
L
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
8116613-74
W
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
8008423-190
L
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, FC Juárez sit 18th and Tigres are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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