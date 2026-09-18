Liga MX - Game Week 9 18 Sept 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Benito Juarez

Today's game between FC Juarez and Tigres will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 11:00 PM.

FC Juarez vs Tigres is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Juarez host Tigres UANL at Estadio Benito Juárez in Ciudad Juárez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits the table's bottom side against a visiting team searching for its own footing in the standings.

Pedro Caixinha's Juárez side arrive in desperate form. Los Bravos have lost all five of their most recent competitive matches, conceding freely throughout that run. A 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Monterrey earlier in the campaign set the tone, and a 2-1 home defeat to Santos Laguna on September 14 confirmed that the rot has not stopped.

The pressure on Caixinha is mounting. With Juárez sitting 18th in the Apertura table, each passing week without points tightens the grip of a relegation battle that already looks serious at this stage of the tournament.

Tigres come into this match in steadier but far from convincing shape. Guido Pizarro's side have drawn three of their last five Liga MX outings, including a goalless result against Monterrey on September 13. They sit 14th in the Apertura standings, close enough to the danger zone to need a result here.

For Tigres, a win away at Estadio Benito Juárez would provide a platform to climb the table and ease some of the scrutiny that has followed a flat run of performances. For Juárez, anything less than three points deepens a crisis that is already at a critical stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Caixinha has not released a confirmed lineup for FC Juárez ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Guido Pizarro has also not confirmed a projected XI for Tigres at this stage. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away side either. Further squad news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

FC Juárez have lost all five of their last competitive matches and arrive in the worst form of any side in the division. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Santos Laguna on September 14, following a 0-2 loss to Pachuca. The heaviest result in the run was a 6-1 defeat to Monterrey in August. Across those five matches, Juárez scored just three goals and conceded 15.

Tigres have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Monterrey on September 13, which followed a 1-1 draw with Necaxa on September 6. Pizarro's side did beat Atlante 2-0 in August, though a 2-1 defeat to Atlas earlier in the run remains a blemish. Tigres scored three goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 23, 2026, when FC Juárez won 2-1 at home against Tigres in Liga MX. Before that, Tigres won 1-0 at home in July 2025 and lost 0-1 at home in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, each side has won twice, with one match ending level, and the clubs have combined for seven goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, FC Juárez sit 18th and Tigres are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: