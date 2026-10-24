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Liga MX Femenil
team-logoFC Juarez
team-logoQueretaro
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Watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro Liga MX Femenil soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Juarez vs Queretaro
FC Juarez
Queretaro
Liga MX Femenil

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between FC Juarez and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between FC Juarez and Queretaro will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:06 PM.

FC Juarez vs Queretaro is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and Estrella TV. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform, while Estrella TV provides an additional broadcast option for Spanish-language audiences.

Fubo

Fubo

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Estrella TV

Estrella TV

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FC Juarez host Queretaro in Liga MX Femenil Apertura action, with both sides in contrasting positions as the group stage continues to take shape.

Juarez arrive at this fixture in solid form, sitting third in Apertura Group A and having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 away win against Atletico de San Luis, a result that reinforced their credentials as a genuine contender in the upper half of the table.

Queretaro come into this game in poor form. Four defeats from their last five matches have left them ninth in the group, and they have struggled to find consistency in both attack and defence over recent weeks.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little comfort for the visitors. FC Juarez have been the stronger side in recent meetings, and Queretaro will need to show a significant improvement to change that trend here.

Read on for full details on how to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez have not released confirmed injury or suspension information ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Queretaro are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided, and further details will be included when available.

Form

JUA

JUA - Form

NEC
W1-0
LEO
W0-2
TIJ
W5-1
GUA
L1-0
ASL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
QUE

QUE - Form

PUE
W2-6
ATL
L2-1
ATL
L0-1
ASL
L0-1
TIG
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Juarez head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five Liga MX Femenil outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win against Atletico de San Luis, and they also recorded a commanding 5-1 victory over Club Tijuana during this run. Juarez have scored nine goals across these five matches while conceding three, with their only defeat coming against CD Guadalajara Chivas.

Queretaro have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches alongside four defeats. Their solitary victory was a 2-6 away win at Puebla, but they have since lost to Tigres, Atletico de San Luis, Atlas, and Atlante. The visitors have scored four goals in this period while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC JuarezDrawQueretaro
3
1
1
Liga MX Femenil
Queretaro badge
Queretaro
QUE
2
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
1
FT
Liga MX Femenil
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
4
Queretaro badge
Queretaro
QUE
0
FT
Liga MX Femenil
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
1
Queretaro badge
Queretaro
QUE
0
FT
Liga MX Femenil
Queretaro badge
Queretaro
QUE
0
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
2
FT
Liga MX Femenil
Queretaro badge
Queretaro
QUE
1
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
1
FT
9Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Queretaro at home in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga MX Femenil, FC Juarez have been the dominant side, winning three and drawing one, with Queretaro claiming one victory. Other results in this run include a 4-0 Juarez home win in November 2025 and a 1-1 draw in January 2024.

Standings

Apertura Group A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonterreyMonterreyMON
1110014013+2730
W
W
W
W
W
2
TigresTigresTIG
119113410+2428
W
W
D
W
L
3
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
11803168+824
W
L
W
W
W
4
TolucaTolucaTOL
117222516+923
D
W
W
L
W
5
Club LeonClub LeonLEO
115151818016
D
W
L
L
W
6
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSLA
115151320-716
D
W
L
W
W
7
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCAZ
115061322-915
L
W
L
L
W
8
AtlanteAtlanteATL
11218615-97
L
L
D
W
L
9
QueretaroQueretaroQUE
112091024-146
L
L
L
L
W
Championship Playoff

In Apertura Group A, FC Juarez sit third, placing them firmly in the race for a top finish, while Queretaro are ninth, a position that reflects their difficult recent form and leaves them with significant ground to recover.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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