Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 22:06

Today's game between FC Juarez and Queretaro will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:06 PM.

FC Juarez vs Queretaro is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and Estrella TV. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform, while Estrella TV provides an additional broadcast option for Spanish-language audiences.

FC Juarez host Queretaro in Liga MX Femenil Apertura action, with both sides in contrasting positions as the group stage continues to take shape.

Juarez arrive at this fixture in solid form, sitting third in Apertura Group A and having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 away win against Atletico de San Luis, a result that reinforced their credentials as a genuine contender in the upper half of the table.

Queretaro come into this game in poor form. Four defeats from their last five matches have left them ninth in the group, and they have struggled to find consistency in both attack and defence over recent weeks.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little comfort for the visitors. FC Juarez have been the stronger side in recent meetings, and Queretaro will need to show a significant improvement to change that trend here.

Read on for full details on how to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez have not released confirmed injury or suspension information ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Queretaro are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided, and further details will be included when available.

Form

FC Juarez head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five Liga MX Femenil outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win against Atletico de San Luis, and they also recorded a commanding 5-1 victory over Club Tijuana during this run. Juarez have scored nine goals across these five matches while conceding three, with their only defeat coming against CD Guadalajara Chivas.

Queretaro have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches alongside four defeats. Their solitary victory was a 2-6 away win at Puebla, but they have since lost to Tigres, Atletico de San Luis, Atlas, and Atlante. The visitors have scored four goals in this period while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Queretaro at home in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga MX Femenil, FC Juarez have been the dominant side, winning three and drawing one, with Queretaro claiming one victory. Other results in this run include a 4-0 Juarez home win in November 2025 and a 1-1 draw in January 2024.

Standings

Apertura Group A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Monterrey MON 11 10 0 1 40 13 +27 30 W W W W W 2 Tigres TIG 11 9 1 1 34 10 +24 28 W W D W L 3 FC Juarez JUA 11 8 0 3 16 8 +8 24 W L W W W 4 Toluca TOL 11 7 2 2 25 16 +9 23 D W W L W 5 Club Leon LEO 11 5 1 5 18 18 0 16 D W L L W 6 Santos Laguna SLA 11 5 1 5 13 20 -7 16 D W L W W 7 Cruz Azul CAZ 11 5 0 6 13 22 -9 15 L W L L W 8 Atlante ATL 11 2 1 8 6 15 -9 7 L L D W L 9 Queretaro QUE 11 2 0 9 10 24 -14 6 L L L L W Championship Playoff

In Apertura Group A, FC Juarez sit third, placing them firmly in the race for a top finish, while Queretaro are ninth, a position that reflects their difficult recent form and leaves them with significant ground to recover.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: