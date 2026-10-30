Liga MX - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Benito Juarez

Today's game between FC Juarez and Queretaro FC will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 9:00 PM.

FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Juarez host Queretaro FC at Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture with contrasting implications for both clubs.

Pedro Caixinha's side sit bottom of the Apertura table in 18th place, and the pressure at home is mounting. Three defeats from their last five Liga MX matches, including a 5-0 loss to Cruz Azul, have left Los Bravos in desperate need of points.

Queretaro FC arrive in similarly troubled form. Esteban Gonzalez's side have lost three of their last five matches, with a 1-3 defeat to Cruz Azul and a 5-0 loss to Santos Laguna among the lowlights of a difficult recent run.

The Gallos Blancos sit ninth in the Apertura standings, which at least keeps them in the conversation for the Liguilla, but a second consecutive defeat would put real pressure on that position.

Neither side comes into this match with momentum. Juarez need a win to give their survival hopes any credibility, while Queretaro will see this as a chance to arrest their own slide.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC live.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Caixinha has not confirmed a starting lineup for FC Juarez ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Queretaro FC, Esteban Gonzalez has also not named his XI, with no injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

FC Juarez head into this fixture with one draw and three defeats from their last five Liga MX matches, with one win not recorded in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Necaxa, which followed a 0-1 loss to Atlante and a heavy 5-0 defeat to Cruz Azul. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Tijuana and a 2-1 loss to Leon. Caixinha's side have struggled for consistency, conceding freely across the five-match run.

Queretaro FC have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 loss to Cruz Azul, with a 2-1 defeat to Atletico de San Luis and a 5-0 loss to Santos Laguna also in that sequence. Earlier wins against Atlante, 2-0, and CD Guadalajara, 0-2 away, offer some encouragement. Gonzalez's side have conceded 11 goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when the fixture at Estadio La Corregidora ended 1-1 in a Liga MX match. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Queretaro FC hold the stronger record with three wins to Juarez's one, with one match ending level. The five meetings have produced a combined nine goals, with Queretaro winning 1-2 and 0-2 at Estadio Benito Juarez in November 2025 and April 2025 respectively.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, FC Juarez sit 18th while Queretaro FC are ninth, with the hosts rooted to the foot of the table and the visitors still within reach of the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: