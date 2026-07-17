Liga MX - Game Week 1 Estadio Benito Juarez

Today's game between FC Juarez and Puebla will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 11:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Juarez vs Puebla is available to watch live in the United States on UNIVERSO and via Fubo. Use the listings below to find the right option for you.

FC Juarez host Puebla at the Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Pedro Caixinha's side come into this match with some momentum after beating Atletico de San Luis last time out, though their overall form over the past five games tells a more complicated story. Three defeats in four matches before that win will have sharpened the focus inside the camp.

Puebla arrive in difficult shape. Albert Espigares' team have lost four consecutive Liga MX matches, conceding freely and struggling to find any consistency in front of goal. Their last result before this trip north was a 1-2 defeat to Queretaro FC.

The gap between the sides in the standings makes this a fixture with contrasting motivations. Juarez sit in eighth place in the Apertura table, while Puebla are down in 13th and in need of points to avoid further trouble.

These two clubs have a history of producing entertaining matches. Their last meeting ended 1-1, and the encounter before that at this same ground finished 4-4 — a scoreline that says plenty about the attacking intent both teams can show on their day.

For everything you need to know about how to watch FC Juarez vs Puebla live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez are managed by Pedro Caixinha, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Puebla head into the match under Albert Espigares, with no official team news yet released regarding absences or likely starters. Probable lineups and squad updates for both clubs will be added here closer to kick-off.

Form

FC Juarez have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Liga MX matches, producing a W-D-L record of 1-1-3. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Atletico de San Luis, which followed back-to-back defeats against Club Universidad Nacional (4-2) and Leon (3-1). Juarez have scored seven goals in those five games but conceded nine, pointing to a side that can create chances yet remains exposed at the back.

Puebla's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five Liga MX games, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw at home to FC Juarez on April 4. The heaviest blow in that run was a 5-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara, and they have also lost to Monterrey and Leon. Across five matches, Puebla have scored just three goals and conceded eleven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Puebla hosted FC Juarez in Liga MX on April 4, 2026. Before that, the two clubs produced one of the more remarkable results in recent memory at this fixture — a 4-4 draw at the Estadio Benito Juarez in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, FC Juarez have won twice, Puebla once, and two matches have ended level, with both sides combining for a total of 23 goals across those five games.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, FC Juarez currently sit in eighth place, while Puebla are in 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: