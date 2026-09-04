Liga MX - Game Week 7 4 Sept 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Benito Juarez

Today's game between FC Juarez and Pachuca will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 11:00 PM.

FC Juarez vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fubo carries multiple channels broadcasting this fixture, including UNIVERSO and Telemundo, and is available to new subscribers via a free trial. FOX Deportes and Peacock are also listed as broadcast options for this match.

FC Juarez host Pachuca at the Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Pedro Caixinha's side are rooted to the foot of the Apertura table and arrive off the back of a punishing run of results. Four defeats from their last five outings, including a 6-1 loss at Monterrey and a 4-0 hammering at Toluca most recently, have left the Bravos in a desperate situation. Points are not just welcome — they are urgent.

Pachuca come into this match without the same pressure but without much momentum either. Benjamin Mora's side have drawn their last two Liga MX games, 1-1 against CD Guadalajara and 1-1 against Atletico de San Luis, and a loss to Puebla before that means Los Tuzos have not won a league game in their last three attempts.

For Juarez, this fixture represents a genuine chance to collect points against a Pachuca side that is not in dominant form. The Bravos' home record in this fixture offers some encouragement, and the crowd at the Estadio Benito Juarez will be pushing hard for a result.

Pachuca, for their part, will want to rediscover the winning habit in Liga MX before the Apertura table takes shape around them. A win on the road would lift them off 15th and into more comfortable territory.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch FC Juarez vs Pachuca, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Caixinha has not confirmed a probable lineup for FC Juarez ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benjamin Mora is similarly without confirmed team news for Pachuca. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

FC Juarez have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Liga MX defeat at Toluca on August 31, which followed a 1-2 loss to CF America on August 22. Earlier in the run, the Bravos were beaten 6-1 at Monterrey and lost 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup. Their only positive result was a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Leagues Cup on August 8. Juarez have conceded 15 goals across those five matches.

Pachuca have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent Liga MX result was a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara on August 29, following a 1-1 draw with Atletico de San Luis on August 23. Before that, Los Tuzos lost 3-2 to Puebla on August 18. In the Leagues Cup, Pachuca beat Charlotte FC 1-0 before losing 1-2 to Columbus Crew. Pachuca have scored four goals and conceded six across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in the Liga MX on February 8, 2026, with Pachuca winning 2-0 at home. Across the last five encounters, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 11 goals. The most recent fixture at the Estadio Benito Juarez, played in November 2025, ended 2-1 to FC Juarez.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, FC Juarez sit bottom in 18th place while Pachuca are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Juarez vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: