Eredivisie - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 10:45 Euroborg

Today's game between FC Groningen and Ajax will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 10:45 AM.

FC Groningen vs Ajax is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and ESPN Select.

FC Groningen host Ajax at the Euroborg in Groningen in an Eredivisie fixture that arrives at a testing moment for both clubs.

Ajax come into this game carrying the weight of a damaging result. Michel's side lost 2-1 to Hajduk Split in the Conference League just days ago, a defeat that prompted a sharp response from within the squad. Midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen both spoke candidly about the need for the group to raise its standards.

In the Eredivisie, Ajax sit fifth, close enough to the top four to make every home and away point matter. A second consecutive defeat would put real pressure on a squad already navigating a congested schedule.

FC Groningen, under Dick Lukkien, have found a degree of consistency in recent weeks. Two wins from their last three Eredivisie outings have lifted them into a stable mid-table position, and they will back themselves to cause problems at the Euroborg.

The head-to-head record between these clubs gives Ajax an edge on paper, but Groningen have taken points off them before at home, and confidence is not in short supply on their side.

TV channel and live stream options for FC Groningen vs Ajax are listed below.

How to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dick Lukkien is without a number of players for Groningen. Rijk Janse, Malcolm Jeng, Tyrique Mercera, Travis Hernes, Nikolas Brandis, and Elvis van der Laan are all listed as injured and unavailable. Lukkien's projected XI includes Etienne Vaessen in goal, with a back line of Marco Rente, Hans Hateboer, Jorg Schreuders, and Thijmen Blokzijl ahead of him.

Ajax manager Michel is also dealing with a significant injury list. Anton Gaaei, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, Daley Blind, and Caio Henrique are all ruled out. The projected Ajax XI is expected to feature Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, and Davy Klaassen in midfield, and Tolu Arokodare leading the attack.

Form

FC Groningen have won two and drawn two of their last five Eredivisie matches, suffering one defeat. Their most recent result was an impressive 5-1 win over Excelsior, and they also beat PEC Zwolle 3-0 earlier in the run. Their only loss came against Fortuna Sittard, where they were beaten 3-2.

Ajax have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the Conference League. Within that five-match stretch, Ajax beat Willem II 5-1 and drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. They have scored 14 goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-0 to Ajax when they hosted Groningen in the Eredivisie in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ajax have won three, with Groningen claiming one win and one draw. Groningen's most recent victory in the series came in March 2026, when they beat Ajax 3-1 at the Euroborg.

Standings

In the Eredivisie, Ajax sit fifth and Groningen sixth, meaning both clubs are competing in the same portion of the table. Ajax are chasing the top four, while Groningen will be looking to push upwards and separate themselves from the mid-table cluster.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Groningen vs Ajax today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: