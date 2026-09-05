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Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
team-logoSporting Kansas City
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Watch FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
Sporting Kansas City
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 23
Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of the 2026 MLS season broadcast arrangement, every regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscribers can stream the match across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox. The live stream option for this fixture is listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

FC Dallas host Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with playoff implications on the line for both clubs.

Eric Quill's side come into this match in mixed form. A 3-3 draw with St. Louis City in their most recent outing ended a run that included a chastening 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps, though back-to-back wins over Real Salt Lake and Austin FC earlier in August showed Dallas can produce results when they click.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in poor shape. Raphael Wicky's team have lost four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend, and sit 15th in the Western Conference. A side that scored just two goals in their previous five MLS games will need a sharp improvement to trouble Dallas on their own patch.

The standings tell a stark story. FC Dallas occupy fifth place in the West, well inside the playoff positions, while Sporting KC sit ten places below them. For Dallas, three points would consolidate their standing in the top half of the conference. For Kansas City, the margin for error is shrinking with each passing week.

Head-to-head, this fixture has produced goals. The most recent meeting ended 2-4 in favour of Dallas when the sides met in Kansas City in June 2025, and their last encounter at Toyota Stadium finished 2-1 to the home side. Dallas have the better of the recent record and the home advantage to match.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Probable lineups

FC Dallas crest
FC Dallas
DAL
Formation
Sporting Kansas City crest
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
Sporting Kansas City crest
Sporting Kansas City
SKC

Manager

  • E. Quill

FC Dallas manager Eric Quill has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news is expected to emerge closer to kick-off.

Sporting Kansas City head coach Raphael Wicky is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided, and no absences have been announced. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

DAL

DAL - Form

TOL
L3-1
AUS
W1-2
RSL
W3-4
VAN
L5-0
STL
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/15
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SKC

SKC - Form

HOU
L0-2
CLR
L2-0
STL
D1-1
ATL
L2-1
VAN
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Dallas have two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with St. Louis City on August 30, which followed a heavy 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on August 23. Dallas also recorded back-to-back MLS wins over Real Salt Lake, 3-4 away, and Austin FC, 1-2 away, before that defeat. A 3-1 Leagues Cup loss to Toluca rounds out the five-match run. Dallas scored eight goals across those fixtures but conceded thirteen.

Sporting Kansas City have lost four and drawn one from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on August 30, extending a run that also includes losses to Atlanta United, 1-2, and Colorado Rapids, 0-2, as well as Houston Dynamo, 0-2. A 1-1 draw at St. Louis City on August 20 was the only point Wicky's side picked up during this period. Sporting KC scored just two goals while conceding eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC DallasDrawSporting Kansas City
3
0
2
Major League Soccer
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
2
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
4
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
1
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
1
FT
US Open Cup
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
2
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
3
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
FT
10Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS in June 2025, when Sporting Kansas City hosted FC Dallas and lost 2-4. Before that, FC Dallas beat Sporting KC 2-1 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, FC Dallas have won three and Sporting Kansas City have won two, with the sides also meeting in the US Open Cup in July 2024, which Kansas City won 2-1.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2113444818+3043
W
W
L
W
D
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2212373026+439
D
L
W
W
W
3
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2310673622+1436
D
D
L
L
D
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2210483933+634
D
L
L
L
L
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
229764137+434
D
L
W
W
D
6
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
229763330+334
D
W
D
W
D
7
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
22101113128+331
W
L
W
W
W
8
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
228684033+730
W
W
L
W
D
9
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
227873032-229
D
W
L
D
D
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
218493433+128
L
L
L
D
D
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2284103939028
L
D
W
L
W
12
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
217592429-526
D
D
L
L
L
13
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
236892835-726
L
D
W
L
D
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
2266102841-1324
W
D
W
L
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2243152054-3415
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit fifth while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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