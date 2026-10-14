Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 8:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

FC Dallas host Seattle Sounders FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real playoff implications for both clubs.

Eric Quill's side sit third in the Western Conference, but their recent form has taken a hit. Dallas lost 3-2 to Charlotte FC on October 10, a result that snapped a run of three consecutive wins and will have sharpened minds ahead of this home fixture.

Seattle arrive in Frisco in the better form of the two sides. Brian Schmetzer's team have won four of their last five MLS matches, including a 3-0 victory over New England Revolution on October 10 — their most recent outing.

The Sounders sit seventh in the Western Conference, but the gap between them and the teams above is tight enough that a win at Toyota Stadium would carry significant weight in the final stretch of the regular season.

Dallas will need to rediscover the sharpness that produced back-to-back wins over Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers earlier in the campaign. At home, they remain a threat, but Seattle are arriving with momentum.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eric Quill has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and FC Dallas have no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brian Schmetzer is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Seattle Sounders FC, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the visiting side. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

FC Dallas head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC on October 10, which ended a run of three straight wins. Earlier in that stretch, Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 and Portland Timbers 2-1, while drawing 0-0 at Austin FC. Dallas scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Seattle Sounders FC arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five, recording no defeats in that run. Their most recent match ended in a 3-0 win over New England Revolution, and they also beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and Minnesota United 3-1 during this period. Their only dropped points came in a 3-3 draw with Colorado Rapids. Seattle scored eleven goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Seattle Sounders FC beat FC Dallas 2-1 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Seattle have won three, Dallas have won none, and two matches ended level. Dallas have not beaten Seattle in any of the five most recent encounters.

Standings

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas sit third and Seattle Sounders FC are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: