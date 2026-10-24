Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

FC Dallas host San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference clash that matters for both sides as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch.

Eric Quill's Dallas side sit third in the West and have been one of the more reliable teams in the conference over recent weeks. Their last five league matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat, with a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC among the highlights.

San Jose arrive in Frisco fourth in the Western Conference and in a run of form defined by draws. Bruce Arena's side have not lost in five, but three of their last four results have ended level, including a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC in their most recent outing.

The Earthquakes will need to find a way to break that pattern on the road. Arena's squad has shown it can win — a 3-1 result over Portland Timbers and a 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo FC earlier in the run demonstrate that — but consistency in front of goal has been elusive lately.

For Dallas, a home win would consolidate their position in the top three and keep pressure on the sides above them. For San Jose, three points on the road would sharpen their case for a stronger postseason seeding.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes live.

How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eric Quill has not confirmed his projected XI ahead of the match, and FC Dallas have no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena is similarly yet to name his starting lineup for San Jose Earthquakes, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

FC Dallas have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, following a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. Dallas also beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 during the run, though they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Charlotte FC. Quill's side drew 0-0 with Austin FC in the fifth match of the sequence.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last five MLS fixtures, with one win and four draws. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Nashville SC, and they also drew 1-1 with Real Salt Lake and 1-1 with Colorado Rapids. The Earthquakes' only win in the run came in a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers, and they have conceded in four of their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when FC Dallas beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at PayPal Park in an MLS fixture. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings, San Jose hold the edge with two wins to Dallas's one, with two draws also recorded. Earlier results include a 4-2 San Jose win at Dallas in June 2025 and a 2-1 Dallas victory in February 2024.

Standings

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas sit third and San Jose Earthquakes are fourth, with both clubs inside the playoff positions heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: