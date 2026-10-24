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Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
team-logoSan Jose Earthquakes
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes
FC Dallas
San Jose Earthquakes
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 31
Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Apple TV

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FC Dallas host San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference clash that matters for both sides as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch.

Eric Quill's Dallas side sit third in the West and have been one of the more reliable teams in the conference over recent weeks. Their last five league matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat, with a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC among the highlights.

San Jose arrive in Frisco fourth in the Western Conference and in a run of form defined by draws. Bruce Arena's side have not lost in five, but three of their last four results have ended level, including a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC in their most recent outing.

The Earthquakes will need to find a way to break that pattern on the road. Arena's squad has shown it can win — a 3-1 result over Portland Timbers and a 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo FC earlier in the run demonstrate that — but consistency in front of goal has been elusive lately.

For Dallas, a home win would consolidate their position in the top three and keep pressure on the sides above them. For San Jose, three points on the road would sharpen their case for a stronger postseason seeding.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes live.

How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Quill

Eric Quill has not confirmed his projected XI ahead of the match, and FC Dallas have no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena is similarly yet to name his starting lineup for San Jose Earthquakes, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

DAL

DAL - Form

AUS
D0-0
LAF
W1-0
CLT
L3-2
SEA
W1-0
HOU
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SJE

SJE - Form

LAF
D2-2
POT
W3-1
CLR
D1-1
RSL
D1-1
NSC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FC Dallas have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, following a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. Dallas also beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 during the run, though they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Charlotte FC. Quill's side drew 0-0 with Austin FC in the fifth match of the sequence.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last five MLS fixtures, with one win and four draws. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Nashville SC, and they also drew 1-1 with Real Salt Lake and 1-1 with Colorado Rapids. The Earthquakes' only win in the run came in a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers, and they have conceded in four of their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC DallasDrawSan Jose Earthquakes
2
1
2
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
2
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
2
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
4
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
3
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
11Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when FC Dallas beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at PayPal Park in an MLS fixture. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings, San Jose hold the edge with two wins to Dallas's one, with two draws also recorded. Earlier results include a 4-2 San Jose win at Dallas in June 2025 and a 2-1 Dallas victory in February 2024.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
3016776331+3255
W
D
D
L
D
2
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
3014975641+1551
L
D
W
W
W
3
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
3014975547+851
D
W
L
W
D
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
3013985242+1048
D
D
D
W
D
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
3013894139+247
D
D
D
L
D
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
31121094833+1546
D
W
D
L
D
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
30119103937+242
D
L
W
W
W
8
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
311010114352-940
D
W
L
W
W
9
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
30116134141039
D
D
D
L
D
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
30106144548-336
W
D
L
W
L
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
3097145156-534
D
L
D
L
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
30810125356-334
D
D
L
D
D
13
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
30810124755-834
W
D
D
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
30710133856-1831
L
L
L
D
D
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
3064203675-3922
L
L
D
L
W
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas sit third and San Jose Earthquakes are fourth, with both clubs inside the playoff positions heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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