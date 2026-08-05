Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Leagues Cup
team-logoFC Dallas
team-logoQueretaro FC
Watch it on Apple TV
GOAL-e

Watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC
FC Dallas
Queretaro FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 1

Today's game between FC Dallas and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC is available to stream live through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. New subscribers can sign up to access the match. Watch live on Apple TV using the link below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

FC Dallas host Queretaro FC in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to make their mark in the late-summer continental tournament against a Liga MX opponent arriving in solid form.

Eric Quill's side have had a mixed run of results in MLS recently, picking up just one win from their last three league outings. A goalless draw with LA Galaxy on August 2 was their most recent outing, and the team will be eager to find more cutting edge in front of goal.

Queretaro FC arrive with real momentum. Esteban Gonzalez's side have won two straight Liga MX matches, including a 3-2 victory over Tigres on August 1. The Gallos Blancos have looked sharp going forward and will not be easy to contain.

The Leagues Cup format gives both clubs a chance to test themselves across leagues, and Queretaro face a tough road schedule in the group stage, with Dallas the first of three MLS opponents on their itinerary.

For FC Dallas, home advantage matters. Their recent form at home has been inconsistent, but facing a side still adjusting to cross-border competition could offer the spark they need.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC Probable lineups

FC Dallas crest
FC Dallas
DAL
Formation
Queretaro FC crest
Queretaro FC
QFC
Queretaro FC crest
Queretaro FC
QFC

Manager

  • E. Quill

FC Dallas are managed by Eric Quill, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match.

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed by the club. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

DAL

DAL - Form

SJE
W2-3
CLR
W1-2
POT
D2-2
SDI
L1-0
LAG
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QFC

QFC - Form

CRU
D1-1
PUE
W1-2
CFA
L0-1
PAC
W1-2
TIG
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FC Dallas have recorded a W-W-D-L-D record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with LA Galaxy on August 2 in MLS. Prior to that, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to San Diego FC, though they did earn back-to-back wins in May against Colorado Rapids (2-1) and San Jose Earthquakes (3-2). Dallas have scored six goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Queretaro FC carry a W-W-L-W-D record into this match. Their last outing produced a 3-2 win over Tigres in Liga MX on August 1, following a 2-1 victory at Pachuca four days earlier. Their only defeat in the run came against CF America. Queretaro have scored eight goals and conceded six across their last five games, showing a willingness to attack at both ends of the pitch.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between FC Dallas and Queretaro FC. This fixture represents a cross-league encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical records between the two clubs are not on file.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
110030+33
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
110031+23
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
110031+23
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
110021+13
W
5
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
6
TigresTigresTIG
10101102
W
7
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
8
AtlasAtlasATL
100113-20
L
9
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
100112-10
L
10
PachucaPachucaPAC
100113-20
L
11
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
00000000
12
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
00000000
13
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
00000000
14
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
00000000
15
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
00000000
16
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
100103-30
L
17
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
00000000
18
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
00000000
19
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
00000000
20
LeonLeonLEO
00000000
21
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
00000000
22
MonterreyMonterreyMON
00000000
23
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
00000000
24
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
00000000
25
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
00000000
26
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
00000000
27
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
00000000
28
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
00000000
29
PueblaPueblaPUE
00000000
30
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
00000000
31
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
00000000
32
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
00000000
33
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
00000000
34
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
00000000
35
TolucaTolucaTOL
00000000
36
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
100101-10
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Leagues Cup standings, FC Dallas sit 18th while Queretaro FC are placed 30th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google