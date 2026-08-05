Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 5 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between FC Dallas and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC is available to stream live through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. New subscribers can sign up to access the match. Watch live on Apple TV using the link below.

FC Dallas host Queretaro FC in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to make their mark in the late-summer continental tournament against a Liga MX opponent arriving in solid form.

Eric Quill's side have had a mixed run of results in MLS recently, picking up just one win from their last three league outings. A goalless draw with LA Galaxy on August 2 was their most recent outing, and the team will be eager to find more cutting edge in front of goal.

Queretaro FC arrive with real momentum. Esteban Gonzalez's side have won two straight Liga MX matches, including a 3-2 victory over Tigres on August 1. The Gallos Blancos have looked sharp going forward and will not be easy to contain.

The Leagues Cup format gives both clubs a chance to test themselves across leagues, and Queretaro face a tough road schedule in the group stage, with Dallas the first of three MLS opponents on their itinerary.

For FC Dallas, home advantage matters. Their recent form at home has been inconsistent, but facing a side still adjusting to cross-border competition could offer the spark they need.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas are managed by Eric Quill, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match.

Queretaro FC head coach Esteban Gonzalez also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed by the club. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

FC Dallas have recorded a W-W-D-L-D record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with LA Galaxy on August 2 in MLS. Prior to that, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to San Diego FC, though they did earn back-to-back wins in May against Colorado Rapids (2-1) and San Jose Earthquakes (3-2). Dallas have scored six goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Queretaro FC carry a W-W-L-W-D record into this match. Their last outing produced a 3-2 win over Tigres in Liga MX on August 1, following a 2-1 victory at Pachuca four days earlier. Their only defeat in the run came against CF America. Queretaro have scored eight goals and conceded six across their last five games, showing a willingness to attack at both ends of the pitch.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between FC Dallas and Queretaro FC. This fixture represents a cross-league encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical records between the two clubs are not on file.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, FC Dallas sit 18th while Queretaro FC are placed 30th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: