Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 8:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every regular-season MLS match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game without paying anything extra. The match can be streamed across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

FC Dallas host Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference fixture with genuine stakes for both sides as the 2026 MLS season enters its final stretch.

Eric Quill's side arrive in strong form. Dallas have won three of their last five matches, including a 4-3 victory over Sporting Kansas City and a 1-2 win at Minnesota United, and currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with a firm grip on a playoff position.

Portland come into this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City, a result that continued a mixed run through the back end of the season. Marti Cifuentes's side occupy eighth place in the West, close enough to the top positions to matter but needing a result on the road to stay in contention.

The Timbers showed they can produce attacking football when it counts. A 5-4 win over Minnesota United and a 3-1 victory over San Diego FC earlier in August demonstrated that Portland carry a genuine goal threat, even if their defensive record has been inconsistent.

Dallas hold home advantage and the better recent form, but Portland have drawn twice in their last five and will not come to Frisco without ambition. The head-to-head record between these clubs has been tight, with the last meeting at Toyota Stadium ending 2-0 to the home side in August 2025.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time for FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers, read on.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portland Timbers manager Marti Cifuentes is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

FC Dallas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Minnesota United on September 10, which followed a 4-3 victory over Sporting Kansas City. A 3-3 draw with St. Louis City and a 3-4 away win over Real Salt Lake also feature in the run, with a 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps the low point. Quill's side scored 15 goals across those five fixtures and conceded 13.

Portland Timbers have taken two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against St. Louis City on September 10, while a 5-4 win over Minnesota United on September 6 was the standout result of the run. Portland also drew 1-1 with Los Angeles FC, beat San Diego FC 3-1, and lost 1-2 to Austin FC. Cifuentes's side scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded 10.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS in July 2026, when the sides drew 2-2 at Providence Park. Before that, they drew 2-2 again at the same venue in September 2025, and FC Dallas won 2-0 at home in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed one outright win alongside three draws, with FC Dallas winning 3-2 at home in July 2024 and a 0-0 draw at Portland in October 2024 rounding out the record.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit fourth while Portland Timbers are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: