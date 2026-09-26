Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game at no additional cost. The match can be accessed across smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

FC Dallas host Los Angeles FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference fixture with genuine implications for both clubs as the 2026 MLS season enters its final stretch.

Eric Quill's side come into this match having drawn 0-0 with Austin FC in their most recent outing, a result that snapped a three-game winning run. Dallas remain in the upper half of the Western Conference standings and will be motivated to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Marc Dos Santos brings LAFC to Frisco off the back of a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes, a result that continued a mixed run of form. The Black and Gold sit sixth in the West, close enough to the top of the table to make this a meaningful road test.

The Texas-California rivalry carries its own edge, and with both clubs in contention for strong playoff positioning, neither side can afford to drop points carelessly at this stage of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eric Quill has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for FC Dallas, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marc Dos Santos is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No LAFC players are listed as unavailable, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

FC Dallas have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Austin FC on September 20, which ended a run of three consecutive victories. During that winning streak, Dallas beat Portland Timbers 2-1 at home and defeated Sporting Kansas City 4-3. Across the five matches, Dallas have scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Los Angeles FC head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on September 19, and their only win in that run came against Red Bull New York, 2-0, on September 10. LAFC lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City on September 13. The Black and Gold have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on March 8, 2026, when Los Angeles FC won 1-0 at home against FC Dallas. FC Dallas lead the overall series across the last five head-to-head fixtures with two wins to LAFC's three, including a 3-1 home victory in September 2024. The sides have also shared two draws across that span, underlining how competitive this fixture tends to be regardless of where either club sits in the table.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit fourth while Los Angeles FC are placed sixth, meaning both clubs are within striking distance of the top positions as the playoff race intensifies.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: