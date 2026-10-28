Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Columbus Crew will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff fixture, and Leagues Cup game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

FC Dallas host Columbus Crew at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference fixture with real weight at both ends of the table. Eric Quill's side sit second in the West, while Laurent Courtois brings his Crew to Texas from tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

Dallas have been in strong form heading into this one. Three wins from their last five MLS matches, including a 3-0 result over San Jose Earthquakes in their most recent outing, has them firmly in contention for a top-two finish and the home advantage that comes with it in the playoffs.

Columbus arrive with momentum of their own. The Crew have won three of their last five across all competitions, and a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on October 24 was their most emphatic result of the run. Courtois's side are pushing to climb from tenth in the East and keep their postseason hopes alive.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little to separate them. Their five most recent meetings have produced no wins for either side in the last two recorded clashes, with draws the dominant pattern in recent years.

This is a fixture where Dallas's home advantage and Western Conference standing makes them the logical favourites, but Columbus have shown they can score goals on the road. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eric Quill has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the fixture, and FC Dallas have no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Laurent Courtois is similarly yet to name his Columbus Crew XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Any changes to personnel will be reflected as the match approaches.

Form

FC Dallas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes, and they also beat Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 and Los Angeles FC 1-0 during the run. The one blemish was a 3-2 defeat at Charlotte FC.

Columbus Crew have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 MLS win over Toronto FC on October 24, their biggest result of the sequence. The Crew also beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 and Charlotte FC 3-1, but suffered defeats to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup and Orlando City in MLS.

Head-to-Head Record

The five most recent meetings between FC Dallas and Columbus Crew have produced two draws, one Columbus win, and no recorded wins for Dallas in the dataset. The last meeting on record ended 1-1 in an MLS fixture on September 24, 2023 at Toyota Stadium. Prior to that, a 2-2 draw in October 2020 and a 1-0 Columbus win in March 2019 further illustrate how closely contested this fixture has historically been.

Standings

FC Dallas sit second in the Western Conference, a position that puts them firmly in contention for a favourable playoff seeding. Columbus Crew are tenth in the Eastern Conference, meaning a win here would be valuable in their push to strengthen their postseason position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: