Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Austin FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

FC Dallas vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game without paying anything extra. The match can be streamed across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

FC Dallas host Austin FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for the home side as the 2026 MLS season moves into its final stretch.

Eric Quill's men arrive into this match in strong form. Dallas have won three straight MLS games, including a 2-1 victory over Portland Timbers on September 13, and currently sit third in the Western Conference with a firm hold on a playoff berth.

Austin FC come into this fixture in a different situation entirely. Davy Arnaud's side are 13th in the West and have won just one of their last four MLS outings, though that win — a 1-2 result away at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 13 — showed Los Verdes can produce on the road when they need to.

The Texas Derby always carries an edge regardless of league position. Dallas will look to use Toyota Stadium as a platform to push further up the standings, while Austin will be motivated by the prospect of a statement result against a direct rival.

Four of the last five meetings between these clubs have been decided by a single goal or less, which speaks to how competitive this fixture tends to be even when the table suggests a clear favourite.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch FC Dallas vs Austin FC, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eric Quill has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for FC Dallas, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Davy Arnaud is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No Austin FC players are listed as unavailable, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

FC Dallas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Portland Timbers on September 13, which extended a run of three consecutive victories. Dallas also beat Minnesota United 1-2 away and defeated Sporting Kansas City 4-3 during that stretch, with their only loss a 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in August.

Austin FC head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 13. Prior to that, Austin drew back-to-back MLS games against Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes, both finishing 1-1. Los Verdes have scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on August 17, 2026, when FC Dallas won 2-1 away at Austin FC. Before that, FC Dallas won 2-0 at home in September 2025, while the sides drew 1-1 at Austin in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, FC Dallas hold four wins to Austin's none, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit third while Austin FC are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: