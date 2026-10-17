Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 18 Oct 2026 - 17:00 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs.

Pat Noonan's side come into this match sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, meaning a positive result here would help them hold their position in the playoff picture. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need to be sharper at home after a run of results that has mixed wins with damaging defeats.

Columbus Crew arrive in Cincinnati in difficult shape. Laurent Courtois's side are thirteenth in the East and need points urgently if they are to stay in contention for a postseason place. A 3-1 win over Charlotte FC in their most recent outing offered some encouragement, but their league position tells a more uncomfortable story.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an extra layer of interest. The Crew won 2-1 when the sides met at Columbus in July 2026, and the fixture has produced goals and close margins consistently in recent seasons.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pat Noonan has not confirmed his projected XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for FC Cincinnati. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Laurent Courtois is similarly yet to name his Columbus Crew lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the away side at this stage. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

FC Cincinnati have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to New England Revolution, and they also lost 3-1 at CF Montreal earlier in the run. A 1-3 win over Atlanta United represents their standout result across the period, while draws against Houston Dynamo FC and Charlotte FC show a team that has struggled to put together back-to-back positive results.

Columbus Crew have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC, and they also beat Inter Miami CF 2-1 and CF Montreal 2-0 during this run. A 3-2 defeat to Orlando City and a 2-1 US Open Cup win over the same opponents also feature in the five-match sample.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on July 25, 2026, with Columbus Crew winning 2-1 as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Columbus hold the advantage with three wins to Cincinnati's two, and the fixture has produced goals consistently throughout, including a 4-2 Columbus win in July 2025 and a 2-1 Cincinnati win in November 2025.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit ninth and Columbus Crew are thirteenth. Cincinnati are inside the playoff positions and looking to protect their place, while Columbus must close the gap quickly if they are to remain in contention for the postseason.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: