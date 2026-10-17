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Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
team-logoColumbus Crew
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew
FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 30
TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs.

Pat Noonan's side come into this match sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, meaning a positive result here would help them hold their position in the playoff picture. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need to be sharper at home after a run of results that has mixed wins with damaging defeats.

Columbus Crew arrive in Cincinnati in difficult shape. Laurent Courtois's side are thirteenth in the East and need points urgently if they are to stay in contention for a postseason place. A 3-1 win over Charlotte FC in their most recent outing offered some encouragement, but their league position tells a more uncomfortable story.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an extra layer of interest. The Crew won 2-1 when the sides met at Columbus in July 2026, and the fixture has produced goals and close margins consistently in recent seasons.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Noonan

Pat Noonan has not confirmed his projected XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for FC Cincinnati. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Laurent Courtois is similarly yet to name his Columbus Crew lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the away side at this stage. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

CIN

CIN - Form

CLT
D3-3
HOU
D2-2
MTL
L3-1
ATL
W1-3
NER
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
COL

COL - Form

ORL
W2-1
MTL
W0-2
MIA
W2-1
ORL
L3-2
CLT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FC Cincinnati have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to New England Revolution, and they also lost 3-1 at CF Montreal earlier in the run. A 1-3 win over Atlanta United represents their standout result across the period, while draws against Houston Dynamo FC and Charlotte FC show a team that has struggled to put together back-to-back positive results.

Columbus Crew have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC, and they also beat Inter Miami CF 2-1 and CF Montreal 2-0 during this run. A 3-2 defeat to Orlando City and a 2-1 US Open Cup win over the same opponents also feature in the five-match sample.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC CincinnatiDrawColumbus Crew
2
0
3
Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
2
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
1
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
2
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
4
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
0
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
1
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
2
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
4
FT
6Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on July 25, 2026, with Columbus Crew winning 2-1 as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Columbus hold the advantage with three wins to Cincinnati's two, and the fixture has produced goals consistently throughout, including a 4-2 Columbus win in July 2025 and a 2-1 Cincinnati win in November 2025.

Standings

Eastern

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2920636322+4166
W
W
W
W
D
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
29141057050+2052
W
W
L
D
D
3
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
29154104841+749
W
L
L
W
W
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2914695243+948
L
W
W
W
L
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
3013895345+847
D
L
W
L
W
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
30137106148+1346
D
W
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
29115135469-1538
D
W
L
L
W
8
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
2899106068-836
L
W
L
D
D
9
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
29106133954-1536
L
W
L
W
W
10
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
2989124240+233
L
L
D
L
W
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
29712104455-1133
D
W
L
L
L
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2871293647-1133
W
L
D
L
D
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2995154447-332
W
L
W
W
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2986153648-1230
W
L
D
W
D
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2966173559-2424
L
L
W
L
L
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit ninth and Columbus Crew are thirteenth. Cincinnati are inside the playoff positions and looking to protect their place, while Columbus must close the gap quickly if they are to remain in contention for the postseason.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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