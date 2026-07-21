Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match. Apple TV costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year and covers every regular-season game, the Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup Playoffs with no local or national blackouts. MLS Season Pass no longer exists as a separate add-on; all MLS content is now fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription.

FC Cincinnati host Vancouver Whitecaps at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Pat Noonan's side sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to cut that gap to the top six. Cincinnati have shown they can hurt teams at home, putting six past Orlando City in their last league outing, though their defensive record has been a concern across recent weeks.

Vancouver arrive as Western Conference leaders. Jesper Soerensen has built one of the most consistent squads in the league this season, and the Whitecaps have carried that form across both MLS and the Canadian Championship.

The 'Caps come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship on July 14, a result that followed a 4-1 win over the same opponents five days prior. Their MLS form before the World Cup break was sharp, with a 4-1 away win at San Diego FC among the highlights.

Cincinnati's last competitive result was a 6-2 win over Orlando City in late May, though they also conceded five in a defeat to Inter Miami during that stretch. The home side will need to tighten up at the back if they are to trouble a Vancouver team that travels with confidence.

For TV channel and live stream information, everything you need to watch this game is listed below.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pat Noonan has not confirmed a projected XI for FC Cincinnati ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Jesper Soerensen is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension data listed for the away team. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

FC Cincinnati have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly win over Burnley on July 10. In MLS, their best result during this run was a 6-2 home win over Orlando City on May 23, though they conceded five in a 3-5 defeat to Inter Miami and drew 3-3 with San Diego FC. Cincinnati scored 17 goals across these five matches but also let in 13, pointing to an attack-minded side that has struggled for defensive solidity.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship on July 14, following a 4-1 win over the same opponents five days earlier. In MLS, Vancouver beat San Diego FC 4-2 away from home in late May and won 3-2 at FC Dallas, with their only league defeat in this run a 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo. The Whitecaps have scored 11 goals across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in June 2023, when the two sides drew 1-1 in an MLS regular-season match at Vancouver. Across the last three recorded meetings, neither side holds a clear advantage: Vancouver won the earliest encounter 2-1 in Cincinnati in August 2019, while a 2-2 draw at TQL Stadium in July 2022 split the points. The overall record across these three matches reads one win apiece and one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati currently sit seventh. Vancouver Whitecaps lead the Western Conference in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: