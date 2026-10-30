Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 14:00 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 2:00 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

FC Cincinnati host Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in a Major League Soccer fixture that matters at both ends of the Eastern Conference table.

Pat Noonan's Cincinnati side sit eighth in the East and are fighting to hold their playoff position as the regular season draws toward its conclusion. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at Inter Miami CF, a result that showed both resilience and vulnerability in equal measure.

Philadelphia arrive in Ohio sixth in the Eastern Conference, inside the playoff positions but with ground to make up on the clubs above them. Ryan Richter's side drew 0-0 at Nashville SC in their last outing, a result that will feel like a missed opportunity against the conference leaders.

The Union have been a difficult side to read in recent weeks. Wins over Chicago Fire FC and Real Salt Lake sit alongside a defeat to New England Revolution and a draw with Charlotte FC, reflecting a team capable of quality but not yet consistent enough to threaten the top of the table.

Cincinnati's own form has been similarly mixed. Back-to-back wins over DC United gave them momentum, but losses to Columbus Crew and New England Revolution earlier in the run serve as a reminder that nothing is settled in the East.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of interest. Philadelphia hammered Cincinnati 5-0 earlier this season, a result that Cincinnati will want to put firmly behind them on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pat Noonan has not confirmed a lineup for FC Cincinnati ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news is released.

Ryan Richter is similarly yet to name his Philadelphia Union team. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage, and further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

FC Cincinnati have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses from their last five MLS outings, with one additional win also featuring in the run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Inter Miami CF, which followed back-to-back wins over DC United, including a 0-2 away victory. Earlier in the period, they lost 0-2 to Columbus Crew and 2-3 to New England Revolution. Cincinnati have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Philadelphia Union have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 at Nashville SC, following a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution. The Union also drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC and recorded wins over Chicago Fire FC and Real Salt Lake during the run, scoring nine goals and conceding six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 5-0 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Philadelphia hold three wins to Cincinnati's one, with one match also ending in Cincinnati's favour, including a 1-2 Cincinnati win at Philadelphia in October 2024 and a 4-2 Philadelphia win in the Leagues Cup in August 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit eighth and Philadelphia Union are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: