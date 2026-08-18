Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match. The live stream option is listed below.

FC Cincinnati host New York City FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine weight in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pat Noonan's side return to league action after a mixed Leagues Cup campaign. Cincinnati showed real quality in the competition, beating Pachuca 3-1 and Club Universidad Nacional 2-0 before falling to Atlas in their final group game. In MLS, they sit sixth in the East and have been one of the more prolific sides in the league this summer.

New York City FC arrive at TQL Stadium in poor form. Pascal Jansen's side lost three of their four Leagues Cup fixtures, including defeats to Cruz Azul and Necaxa, and were beaten 2-3 by Philadelphia Union in their most recent MLS outing on August 16. The Boys in Blue sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, one place below their hosts.

Cincinnati's home record has been a strength this season. TQL Stadium has proven a difficult venue for visiting sides, and the gap in recent form between these two clubs makes this a fixture that favors the home side on paper.

For NYCFC, there is no margin for error. Three straight losses across all competitions heading into this game demand a response from Jansen, and a road trip to Cincinnati is among the stiffer tests remaining on the calendar.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

For New York City FC, coach Pascal Jansen has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions on record at this stage. Further squad details for both sides will be reflected here as they emerge.

Form

FC Cincinnati have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Orlando City in MLS on August 15. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Atlas in the Leagues Cup but had won back-to-back games in the competition against Club Universidad Nacional and Pachuca. Cincinnati's 4-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes on August 2 rounded out a five-match run in which they scored 11 goals.

New York City FC have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS on August 16. NYCFC also lost to Necaxa and Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, though they did beat Santos Laguna 2-0 in their tournament opener on August 6. A 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on July 31 was their only other point across the five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 22, 2026, when the two sides produced a remarkable 4-4 draw at Yankee Stadium in MLS. Before that, FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at home on August 23, 2025, and New York City FC took a 1-0 victory at home on May 4, 2025. Across the last five meetings, New York City FC hold a narrow edge, with two wins to Cincinnati's two, and one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit sixth and New York City FC are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: