Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and DC United will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Cincinnati host DC United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with contrasting motivations on either side.

Pat Noonan's side sit sixth in the East and will be looking to bounce back after a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC on August 30 — a result that halted what had been a steady run of form. Cincinnati had gone unbeaten in three straight MLS outings before that setback, picking up wins and draws against New York City FC, Seattle Sounders FC, and Orlando City.

DC United arrive in difficult shape. Rene Weiler's side are 11th in the Eastern Conference and have managed just one win from their last five MLS matches. Back-to-back league defeats to New England Revolution and Charlotte FC have piled pressure on a squad that cannot afford many more dropped points if playoff ambitions are to survive the final stretch.

The Black-and-Red did show resilience in their most recent outing, holding Los Angeles FC to a 0-0 draw on August 29. Whether that point provides a platform for something more positive on the road remains to be seen.

Cincinnati have the home advantage and the stronger recent record in this fixture. The hosts will expect to control proceedings at TQL Stadium against a visiting side low on confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Cincinnati vs DC United live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pat Noonan takes charge of FC Cincinnati for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Rene Weiler manages DC United for the trip to Cincinnati. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI has been announced. This section will be updated as team news emerges ahead of the match.

Form

FC Cincinnati carry an L-D-W-D-L record into this fixture across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 MLS defeat to Nashville SC on August 30, which ended a run that included a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC and a 2-1 league win over New York City FC. Cincinnati also drew 1-1 with Orlando City before losing 1-2 to Atlas in the Leagues Cup. Across those five matches, the hosts scored five goals and conceded nine.

DC United arrive with a D-L-L-D-D record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Los Angeles FC on August 29, following back-to-back defeats: a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC on August 22 and a 0-3 reverse against New England Revolution on August 19. Before that run, DC United drew 1-1 with CF Montreal and 2-2 with Nashville SC. The visitors have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 31, 2025, when DC United won 2-1 away at TQL Stadium in MLS. Before that, FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at Audi Field on April 12, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, FC Cincinnati hold three wins to DC United's two, with no draws recorded. The five meetings have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit sixth while DC United are placed 11th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: