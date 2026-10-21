Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 21 Oct 2026 - 19:00 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and DC United will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 7:00 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's current broadcasting arrangement, every regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional MLS Season Pass fee required.

FC Cincinnati host DC United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the postseason picture comes into focus.

Pat Noonan's side sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, inside the playoff positions, and will be looking to protect that standing on home turf. Their recent form has been patchy, however, with three defeats in their last five MLS outings raising questions about their ability to hold firm down the stretch.

DC United arrive in Cincinnati in poor shape. Rene Weiler's side are thirteenth in the East and have lost three of their last five competitive matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF and a 4-1 loss at Orlando City. Their grip on any postseason ambitions is loosening.

The head-to-head record adds some context. DC United have not won at Cincinnati in recent meetings, and the fixture has produced goals consistently in recent seasons.

For Cincinnati, three points would help consolidate their playoff position. For DC United, anything less than a win may effectively end their postseason hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pat Noonan's projected XI for FC Cincinnati includes Roman Celentano in goal, with a back line of Andrei Chirila, Kyle Smith, and Miles Robinson. Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Evander Ferreira, Gerardo Valenzuela, and Ender Echenique are named in midfield, with Kevin Denkey and Ayoub Jabbari leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Rene Weiler's DC United are expected to line up with Sean Johnson in goal, supported by Keisuke Kurokawa, Andre Dozzell, Kimito Nono, and Lucas Bartlett. Peglow, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, Nathan Ordaz, and Jackson Hopkins fill the midfield roles, with Louis Munteanu named up front. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

FC Cincinnati have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Columbus Crew, and they also lost 2-3 to New England Revolution earlier in the run. A 1-3 win over Atlanta United stands as their strongest result across the period, while a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC and a 3-1 defeat at CF Montreal complete the five-match sample.

DC United have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat at Orlando City, which followed a 2-1 MLS win over Red Bull New York. Earlier in the run, United lost 4-0 to Inter Miami CF, drew 3-3 with Vancouver Whitecaps, and fell 0-1 to Paderborn in a friendly.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on May 31, 2025, when FC Cincinnati hosted DC United and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches, DC United hold the advantage with three wins to Cincinnati's one, and one draw, with the sides also sharing a 0-0 result in March 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit ninth and DC United are thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: