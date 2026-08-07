Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 7 Aug 2026 - 20:27

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 8:00 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Cincinnati host Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the MLS side looking to build on a winning start to the continental competition.

Pat Noonan's side arrive into this fixture in form. Cincinnati beat Pachuca 3-1 in their Leagues Cup opener and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, making them a genuine force at this stage of the tournament.

Pumas, by contrast, come into this game off the back of a bruising 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC in their opening Leagues Cup group fixture. Esteban Solari's side have work to do if they are to advance, and a result here is close to essential.

The Mexican club have shown they can score goals in Liga MX — a 5-1 demolition of FC Juarez on August 1 underlined that — but their continental form tells a different story. Back-to-back defeats in the Leagues Cup would effectively end their chances of progressing.

For Cincinnati, this is an opportunity to tighten their grip on the group. TQL Stadium has been a productive environment for Noonan's team, and with momentum behind them, they will be eager to make home advantage count against a Pumas outfit that has yet to find its footing in this competition.

The Leagues Cup continues to provide a compelling cross-confederation test for both MLS and Liga MX clubs. With the World Cup break behind the league and MLS finding real rhythm again, Cincinnati will be confident they can put in another strong performance.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch FC Cincinnati vs Club Universidad Nacional live.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati are managed by Pat Noonan, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Pumas head coach Esteban Solari is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed at this stage. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

FC Cincinnati have been in strong form, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Pachuca in the Leagues Cup on August 4, and they also beat San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 in MLS on August 1. That run includes a 4-3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps and a 3-1 friendly win over Burnley, with their only defeat a 2-1 reverse against Columbus Crew in late July. Cincinnati have scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded eight, pointing to a team that attacks with real intent.

Pumas arrive with a mixed record, winning two and losing three of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup on August 5, though in Liga MX they beat FC Juarez 5-1 on August 1 and Toluca 2-1 in late July. Defeats to Pachuca (3-0) and Cruz Azul (2-1) also feature in that run. Pumas have scored nine goals across those five games but conceded nine as well, suggesting a side capable of attacking but vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between FC Cincinnati and Club Universidad Nacional is available. This Leagues Cup fixture represents a rare cross-confederation meeting between the two clubs, with no recorded competitive history between them.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, FC Cincinnati currently sit fourth while Club Universidad Nacional are placed 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: