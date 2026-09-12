Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to MLS regular-season matches. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FC Cincinnati host Charlotte FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the race for playoff position.

Pat Noonan's side arrive into this match in poor form. Back-to-back defeats — a 4-0 loss to Nashville SC on August 30 followed by a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Philadelphia Union on September 9 — have left Cincinnati in a difficult position. Conceding nine goals across two games raises serious questions about their defensive structure.

Charlotte arrive as the form side. Dean Smith's team have not lost in their last five MLS outings, picking up three wins during that run. A 1-2 victory at CF Montreal on September 9 kept their momentum building ahead of this road trip to Ohio.

In the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte sit fifth while Cincinnati are placed seventh. The gap between them is not wide, but the contrast in recent form makes this a fixture that favours the visitors on paper.

For everything you need to watch this game live — TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pat Noonan has not confirmed a starting lineup or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for FC Cincinnati. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith has similarly not released team news for Charlotte FC. No confirmed injuries, suspensions, or lineup details are on record for the away side at this stage.

Form

FC Cincinnati have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union on September 9, which followed a 4-0 loss to Nashville SC on August 30. Cincinnati's only win during this run came against New York City FC, a 2-1 home victory on August 19. They have scored five goals and conceded eleven across these five fixtures.

Charlotte FC have won three, drawn two, and lost none across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at CF Montreal on September 9, and they beat Atlanta United 2-0 on August 29. Charlotte also drew 3-3 with Toronto FC and 0-0 with Houston Dynamo during this run. They have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 9, 2026, when Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati drew 2-2 at home. Before that, FC Cincinnati beat Charlotte 0-1 away on August 10, 2025, and Charlotte won 2-0 at home on March 15, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Charlotte hold two wins to Cincinnati's one, with two draws, and those meetings have produced eleven goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit fifth while FC Cincinnati are placed seventh heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: