Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 29 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Everton vs Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. Subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform.

Everton host Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying very different recent momentum.

David Moyes' Everton have struggled for consistency in the Premier League, losing their last two league games to Arsenal and Chelsea without scoring. The Toffees have managed just two wins from their last five across all competitions, and pressure is mounting on Moyes to arrest the slide before the fixture list becomes unforgiving.

Newcastle arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last Sunday, a result that ended a damaging run of defeats and lifted Matthias Jaissle's side to seventh in the Premier League table. Will Osula and Harvey Barnes scored after the break at Selhurst Park, with Jaissle crediting a blunt half-time message about removing the "handbrake" as the turning point.

The Magpies' revival has been built in part on the return of Amar Dedic, who came back from a hamstring problem to start at Selhurst Park and assisted Barnes' goal. His fitness will be monitored closely given his subsequent call-up to the Bosnia national squad for November's Nations League fixtures against Sweden and Romania.

Everton's attacking options remain thin. With Thierno Barry their only senior centre-forward, Moyes has little room for error in the final third, and that shortage could prove decisive against a Newcastle side that has rediscovered some defensive solidity — Sunday's clean sheet was their first since August.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton's state-of-the-art waterfront ground that opened in 2025, provides the backdrop for what is a cup tie with genuine stakes for both clubs. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Everton manager David Moyes has not confirmed his starting lineup or provided a detailed injury update ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture. Full team news will be added closer to kick-off.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle has similarly not released a confirmed squad or injury list for this match. Updates on the fitness of Amar Dedic, who returned from a hamstring problem at Crystal Palace last weekend, will be provided when available.

Form

Everton head into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, following a 0-2 loss to Chelsea the previous week. Their two victories came against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter in the Carabao Cup. The Toffees drew 2-2 with Hull City in between, and across the five matches they have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, which followed defeats to Aston Villa and Coventry City. Their other victory in the run came against Hull City. The Magpies have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five games, with their form showing signs of improvement after a difficult October.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 12, 2026, when Everton beat Newcastle 3-1. In competitive fixtures, the last encounter was a Premier League match at St James' Park on February 28, 2026, which Everton won 3-2. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Everton hold three wins to Newcastle's one, with one draw, and have scored 9 goals to Newcastle's 9 across the series.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: