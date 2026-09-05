Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Manchester United will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:00 AM.

US viewers have several options to watch Everton vs Manchester United live. The match is available on USA Network and Telemundo, with streaming access through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

Everton host Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that carries early-season significance for both clubs.

David Moyes returns to the dugout having endured a frustrating close to the summer transfer window. A deal for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun collapsed at the final hour, while Iliman Ndiaye departed for Manchester City, leaving the Everton boss to work with a thinner squad than he had hoped for.

Despite those setbacks, Moyes has reasons for optimism. Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their most recent Premier League outing and sit eighth in the table after the opening weeks of the season.

Manchester United arrive under Michael Carrick with their own complications. The club navigated a busy transfer window and now carry a lengthy injury list into this fixture, though a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town last weekend showed the attacking threat they can produce on a good day.

Carrick has publicly backed Patrick Dorgu to cover the left-back position following the window's close, describing the versatile defender as akin to a new signing. The United head coach also faces questions over Bruno Fernandes, whose future has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, though the club are reportedly moving to trigger a contract extension to secure their captain.

Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford are both in the squad, with Mbeumo having spoken warmly about Rashford's return to the club after a prolonged absence. The pair could be central to United's attacking play at Goodison.

For US viewers looking to catch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a strong projected XI for Everton, with Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back line featuring Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Merlin Roehl. Harrison Armstrong, James Garner, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are set to operate in midfield, with Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George providing width and Thierno Barry leading the attack. Christian Noergaard is listed as an injury absentee, while no suspensions are in place.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United are without a significant number of players, with Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, and Mason Mount all sidelined through injury. The projected XI places Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are set to feature in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha expected to lead the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Everton head into this fixture with two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, while their previous top-flight game produced a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. A 0-4 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also featured in that stretch, giving Moyes's side nine goals scored across the five games.

Manchester United's recent form is more uneven. Their last five results include two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent match was an emphatic 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town, but that followed a 2-0 league loss to Hull City. United scored ten goals across their last five outings but conceded nine, pointing to a side that remains vulnerable defensively despite their attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 0-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture. United also won the reverse fixture that season, with Everton claiming a 0-1 victory at Old Trafford in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 11 goals. The most one-sided result in the dataset was a 4-0 United win at Old Trafford in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit eighth while Manchester United are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: