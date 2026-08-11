Copa Libertadores - 1/8 11 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Estudiantes and Universidad Catolica will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The Estudiantes vs Universidad Católica Copa Libertadores match is available to watch in the United States on Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect. Both services offer live streaming access, with Fubo carrying beIN SPORTS as part of its soccer package.

Estudiantes and Universidad Católica meet in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what is a straight shootout for South American continental standing.

Alexander Medina's Estudiantes side arrive in difficult domestic form, having lost three of their last four Liga Profesional matches. A 2-0 defeat to Deportivo Riestra last weekend was the latest setback, and the Argentine outfit will be keen to use the continental stage to reset.

Universidad Católica, managed by Daniel Garnero, sit top of Group D heading into this fixture. The Chilean club beat Cobresal 2-0 in their most recent outing, though a heavy 3-0 loss to Deportes Concepción earlier in the month is a reminder that their form carries its own inconsistencies.

Estudiantes occupy second place in Group A, meaning both sides enter this tie with something meaningful to play for in the Libertadores standings. The group-stage dynamic gives this match a clarity of purpose that domestic fixtures sometimes lack.

For US viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Universidad Catolica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Their projected XI has not been released at this stage.

Universidad Católica head into the match under Daniel Garnero, with squad details similarly unconfirmed ahead of kick-off. Further team news updates will be added as they become available closer to the match.

Form

Estudiantes have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Deportivo Riestra on August 8, and they also lost 1-0 to Boca Juniors three days earlier. Their two wins in the run came against Defensa y Justicia, 3-0, and Rosario Central, also 3-0, though the latter came in the Copa Argentina back in May.

Universidad Católica's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Cobresal 2-0 on August 8 and Deportes Copiapó 2-1 in July, but suffered a 3-0 loss to Deportes Concepción and a 4-0 defeat to San Luis in cup play. A 3-3 draw with La Serena sits in the middle of that run, a result that illustrates both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data between Estudiantes and Universidad Católica is not available for their last five meetings. This section will be updated when historical fixture data is confirmed.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Estudiantes currently sit second in Group A, while Universidad Católica lead Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Universidad Catolica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: