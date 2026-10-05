Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 5 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Estudiantes and Gimnasia Mendoza will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Estudiantes vs Gimnasia Mendoza is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Estudiantes host Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, with Alexander Medina's side carrying the weight of a Copa Libertadores semi-final campaign alongside their domestic commitments.

Estudiantes arrive at this fixture in mixed form, having lost their last two matches. A 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Platense was followed by an earlier 2-1 reverse against Lanus in the league, leaving Medina's squad in need of a response on home soil.

The brighter moments in their recent run include a 1-0 win away at Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, a result that underlines their continental pedigree even as domestic form has dipped.

Gimnasia Mendoza arrive sitting fifth in the Apertura Group A standings, making them the stronger side in that table heading into this fixture. Dario Franco's team have shown resilience on the road, drawing with Deportivo Riestra and picking up a 3-0 win at Independiente in their recent away outings.

Their last five matches have produced a mixed but competitive record, and Franco will see this trip as a genuine opportunity to collect points against a side managing a congested schedule.

For Estudiantes, the Liga Profesional remains a priority alongside their continental push. TV channel and live stream details for this fixture are listed below.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Gimnasia Mendoza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on probable lineups and any absences will be added closer to kick-off.

Gimnasia Mendoza are led by Dario Franco, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage. Full squad details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Estudiantes have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Platense. A 1-0 away win at Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores stands as the standout result in that run, alongside a 2-1 home victory over Platense in the Liga Profesional.

Gimnasia Mendoza have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional. The high point of their recent form was a 3-0 win at Independiente, and they also held Boca Juniors to a 2-2 draw on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Liga Profesional Gimnasia Mendoza GIM 1 Estudiantes EST 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these sides in the provided data took place on 18 March 2026, when Estudiantes won 2-1 away at Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional. That result gives Estudiantes the advantage in recent head-to-head encounters.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Estudiantes sit 11th while Gimnasia Mendoza occupy fifth place, meaning the visitors hold the stronger position in that table. In the Apertura Group A, the picture reverses sharply, with Gimnasia Mendoza top of the group and Estudiantes down in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Gimnasia Mendoza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: