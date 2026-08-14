Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 15 Aug 2026 - 15:45

Today's game between Estudiantes and Gimnasia LP will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Estudiantes vs Gimnasia LP is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Estudiantes host Gimnasia LP in a Liga Profesional fixture that pits two clubs in starkly contrasting form against each other. The Clasico Platense carries local derby weight, and both sides will be looking to settle their respective situations in the Argentine top flight.

Alexander Medina's Estudiantes arrive in poor shape. Three defeats in their last four Liga Profesional matches have left them under pressure, and a 2-0 loss to Deportivo Riestra earlier this month was another flat performance from a side that has struggled for consistency. Their Copa Libertadores campaign has offered some relief, but domestically the picture is concerning.

Gimnasia, managed by Ariel Pereyra, come into this match as the side in form. Three wins from their last four competitive outings include a 1-0 victory over River Plate in late July, a result that illustrated their capacity to beat stronger opposition. Pereyra's team have been difficult to break down in recent weeks.

The standings reflect the gap in current momentum. Estudiantes sit 13th in Clausura Group A, while Gimnasia occupy second place in Clausura Group B. For Estudiantes, this derby represents an opportunity to stop a slide that has gathered pace through August.

Gimnasia will arrive with confidence, but derbies rarely follow form. The local rivalry between these two La Plata clubs adds a layer of unpredictability that statistics alone cannot account for.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Estudiantes vs Gimnasia LP live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Gimnasia LP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected starting XI has not been released at this stage.

Gimnasia LP head coach Ariel Pereyra faces a similar situation, with no player absences or squad updates confirmed ahead of kick-off. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to the match as information becomes available.

Form

Estudiantes have taken one point from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw, one win, and three losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Universidad Catholica in the Copa Libertadores on August 12, following back-to-back Liga Profesional defeats to Deportivo Riestra (2-0) and Boca Juniors (1-0). Their only win in this run came against Defensa y Justicia, a 3-0 victory on August 1. Estudiantes have scored five goals and conceded five across these five matches.

Gimnasia arrive with four wins from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Barracas Central on August 9, and they also beat Aldosivi 1-2 away on August 2 and River Plate 1-0 on July 29. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 2-1 loss to Racing Club in late July. Gimnasia have scored seven goals and conceded three across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless, a 0-0 draw in the Liga Profesional on February 15, 2026. Before that, Gimnasia won 1-0 at home against Estudiantes in December 2025, while Estudiantes won 2-0 at home in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Estudiantes hold the stronger overall record, including a 4-0 home win in July 2024. The sides have also shared a 1-1 draw in that span.

Standings

In the Liga Profesional, Estudiantes currently sit 13th in Clausura Group A, while Gimnasia LP are second in Clausura Group B. In the Apertura table, Estudiantes lead Group A in first place, and Gimnasia are fifth in Apertura Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Gimnasia LP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: