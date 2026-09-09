Copa Libertadores - Quarter Finals 9 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Estudiantes and Corinthians will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes vs Corinthians are listed below. US-based viewers can watch via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Estudiantes host Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, with Alexander Medina's side looking to press their advantage in Group A while Fernando Diniz's Brazilian outfit arrive carrying the weight of a damaging run of domestic results.

Estudiantes come into this fixture in mixed form. They beat Universidad Católica 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores and put four past Gimnasia LP in the league, but a 2-0 defeat to Sarmiento and a goalless draw with Newell's Old Boys have kept them from building real momentum. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield.

Corinthians' situation is more pressing. Diniz's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with Serie A defeats to Chapecoense AF, Santos FC, Coritiba, and Cruzeiro leaving them in a difficult position domestically. Their only win in that run came against Rosario Central in the Copa Libertadores.

The continental competition has offered Corinthians a degree of relief from their domestic struggles, and they will need to carry that form into this fixture if they are to take anything from Argentina.

Estudiantes lead Apertura Group A in first place, while Corinthians top Group E. The standings give this match genuine weight for both sides' continental ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Estudiantes vs Corinthians, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alexander Medina takes charge of Estudiantes for this Copa Libertadores fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Fernando Diniz leads Corinthians into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side either, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Estudiantes have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Liga Profesional defeat to Velez Sarsfield. The standout result in that run was a 3-0 Copa Libertadores win over Universidad Católica, and they also beat Barracas Central 3-1 in the Copa Argentina. Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Corinthians have taken one win and four defeats from their last five matches across the Copa Libertadores and Serie A. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Chapecoense AF. The only win in that run came on August 21, a 1-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Rosario Central. Diniz's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana on August 30, 2023, when Estudiantes won 1-0 as the home side. The fixture before that, played one week earlier on August 23, 2023, saw Corinthians win 1-0 at home in the same competition. Across the two recorded head-to-head meetings, each side has claimed one victory.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Estudiantes sit second. Corinthians lead Group E in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: