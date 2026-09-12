Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 12 Sept 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Estudiantes and Club Atletico Platense will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 1:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes vs Club Atletico Platense are listed below. US-based viewers can watch via Fanatiz or ViX.

Estudiantes host Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional, with Alexander Medina's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results on home soil.

Estudiantes head into this fixture in mixed form. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, a result that followed a 1-0 league defeat to Velez Sarsfield. Medina's squad have shown they can produce when it matters, but stringing results together in the league has proved difficult.

Platense arrive under Martin Palermo carrying their own problems. The Buenos Aires side lost 2-0 to Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores on September 8 and have taken just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions.

In the Liga Profesional standings, Estudiantes lead Apertura Group A in first place, while Platense sit twelfth in the same group. The gap between the sides in the table gives this fixture clear stakes for the visitors.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is closely contested, with recent meetings split across multiple competitions. Platense claimed a 2-0 win over Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional as recently as May 2026, so Medina's side will not take this fixture lightly.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Estudiantes vs Club Atletico Platense, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alexander Medina takes charge of Estudiantes for this Liga Profesional fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin Palermo leads Platense into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad either, and no projected XI has been published. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Estudiantes have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, while a 1-0 league defeat to Velez Sarsfield preceded that result. The standout performance in that run was a 3-1 Copa Argentina win over Barracas Central. Across those five matches, Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four.

Platense have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Fluminense on September 8, while a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional came before that. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 win over Barracas Central in the league. Platense scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional in May 2026, when Platense won 2-0 as the home side against Estudiantes. Before that, Estudiantes claimed a 2-1 victory over Platense in the Trofeo de Campeones in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Estudiantes sit thirteenth while Platense are eleventh. In Apertura Group A, Estudiantes lead in first place with Platense placed twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: