Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 18 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and Aldosivi will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Aldosivi is available to stream live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto host Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional, with both sides sitting near the foot of their respective standings and desperate for points.

Ruben Forestello's Estudiantes arrive into this fixture having lost all five of their last Liga Profesional matches. The pressure is mounting on a side that has struggled for any consistency throughout the campaign.

Aldosivi, managed by Javier Sanguinetti, have fared little better in recent weeks. They have won just one of their last five league outings and arrive having lost their two most recent matches.

With both clubs rooted at the wrong end of Group B, this is a fixture neither can afford to lose. Points are scarce for both sides, and the gap between them in the standings is minimal.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Aldosivi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Forestello has not confirmed his projected XI for Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Javier Sanguinetti's Aldosivi squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed. Further team news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have lost all five of their last Liga Profesional matches, making this one of the most difficult runs of form in the division. Their most recent defeat came against River Plate, losing 1-0, and they also fell 1-2 to Racing Club in their previous outing. Across those five matches, Estudiantes have scored just six goals while conceding nine, and they have yet to register a win in any of their last five league games.

Aldosivi have won one, lost three, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-3 defeat to Sarmiento, and they also lost 1-0 to Huracan before that. Sanguinetti's side did beat Atletico Tucuman 1-0 earlier in the run, but that result has been followed by back-to-back defeats. Across five matches, Aldosivi have scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Aldosivi hosted Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 0-0. Before that, the sides met twice in the Primera Nacional in 2024, drawing 2-2 in August and 1-1 in March. Across the three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a win.

Standings

Both clubs sit 15th and 14th respectively in both the Clausura and Apertura Group B tables, meaning this fixture is effectively a battle between two sides fighting to climb away from the bottom of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Aldosivi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: