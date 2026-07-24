Today's game between Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and Tigre will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 1:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Tigre are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX both carry coverage of this Liga Profesional fixture.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto host Tigre in the Liga Profesional, with Ruben Forestello's side desperate to arrest a damaging run of form at home.

Estudiantes have endured a brutal stretch of results. Four consecutive league defeats have left the club under serious pressure, and another loss here would deepen the concern around their campaign.

Tigre arrive under Diego Dabove carrying a very different kind of momentum. The Buenos Aires club have been active on the continental front, with their Copa Sudamericana campaign running alongside domestic duties.

Dabove's side beat Nacional 3-0 away in the Copa Sudamericana just days ago, a result that underlines their threat going forward. That win followed a Copa Argentina exit to Independiente Rivadavia, so Tigre's form has been a mixed picture depending on the competition.

For Estudiantes, this is a match that demands a response. Their home supporters will expect a performance, even if recent evidence has offered little encouragement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Forestello's Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Diego Dabove has similarly not confirmed a squad list for Tigre. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have lost all four of their last five competitive matches, with the sole exception being a Copa Argentina draw against San Martin de Tucuman that ended goalless. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 home defeat to Instituto in the Liga Profesional on May 5. They also fell 1-2 to Rosario Central and 1-2 to Barracas Central during that run, conceding twice in three separate fixtures. Forestello's side scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Tigre's last five results span three different competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win away at Nacional on July 21, a strong performance that followed a 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Independiente Rivadavia on July 12. Their Sudamericana record also includes a 2-0 win over Alianza Atletico and draws against America de Cali and CSD Macara. Dabove's side scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Liga Profesional on January 26, 2026, when Tigre won 2-0 as the home side. Before that, the clubs met twice in the Primera Nacional in 2021, with Tigre winning 1-0 at home in April and the sides drawing 0-0 when Estudiantes hosted in August. Across the three recorded meetings, Tigre have won twice and drawn once, keeping a clean sheet in two of those fixtures.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, both Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and Tigre are level in fourth place. In the Apertura Group B table, Tigre sit 10th while Estudiantes occupy 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: