Liga Profesional - Game Week 6 21 Aug 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and San Lorenzo will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs San Lorenzo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms carry the match, giving viewers options whether they prefer a dedicated sports streaming service or a broader entertainment platform.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto host San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine consequences for both clubs in their respective group standings.

Estudiantes arrive under pressure. Ruben Forestello's side have lost three of their last four league matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Tucuman last time out, and the wins have been hard to come by.

San Lorenzo make the trip in similarly difficult shape. Nestor Gorosito's squad have won just once in their last five Liga Profesional outings, and back-to-back defeats before their most recent win over Union have left the Buenos Aires club needing points urgently.

Gorosito has steadied things slightly after a turbulent run, but San Lorenzo's inconsistency this season means nothing can be taken for granted against a side fighting for survival in the standings.

Estudiantes sit 15th in Clausura Group B and will see this as a chance to drag themselves away from the wrong end of the table. San Lorenzo, seventh in Clausura Group A, know a defeat here would do real damage to their campaign.

For everything you need to watch this Liga Profesional clash live, the TV channel and live stream information is below.

How to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Forestello has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Nestor Gorosito is in a similar position with San Lorenzo. No confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions are listed at this stage, and further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their only victory in that run came against Tigre, a 1-0 result on July 25. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Tucuman on August 17. They also suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors during this stretch, scoring just three goals and conceding five across the five matches.

San Lorenzo have won two and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 win over Union on August 15. Before that, a 2-0 defeat to Huracan and a 1-0 loss to Central Cordoba de Santiago reflected the inconsistency that has defined their season. They scored three goals and conceded three across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The only meeting in the provided head-to-head data took place on February 22, 2026, when San Lorenzo beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture at San Lorenzo's ground.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto sit 15th, while San Lorenzo are placed 7th in Clausura Group A. In the Apertura standings, Estudiantes are 12th in Group B and San Lorenzo are 7th in Group A.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: