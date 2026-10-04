Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 4 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and Racing Club will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The match is available to stream live via Fanatiz and ViX. You can watch live through Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900, or live stream the game via ViX at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-vix-channel/bltdd5a777e33fbe42f.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto host Racing Club in the Liga Profesional, with both sides arriving at this fixture carrying considerable pressure after difficult recent runs.

The hosts have endured a rough stretch, failing to win any of their last three league games. Three straight defeats have left Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto rooted near the bottom of their Clausura group, and Ruben Forestello's side are in urgent need of a result.

Racing Club arrive in troubled form of their own. Sebastian Romero's side suffered a Copa Argentina elimination at the hands of Boca Juniors just days ago, a result that has added to the unease around the club. Four defeats in their last five competitive matches tell a story of a team struggling for consistency.

The defeat to Boca has also stirred uncertainty off the pitch. Veteran defender Marcos Rojo is reported to be considering his future at Racing, with his boyhood club Estudiantes — the Buenos Aires side — opening talks over a potential transfer ahead of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

With both teams sitting in the lower half of their respective standings, three points here carry real weight. For Racing in particular, a positive result could ease the pressure that has been building since the Copa Argentina exit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Forestello has not confirmed his projected XI for Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Sebastian Romero's Racing Club squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed. Further team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have lost three and drawn two of their last five Liga Profesional matches, recording no wins across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Belgrano, and they also fell 2-1 to Instituto before that. The side has scored just three goals in those five games while conceding six, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet during this stretch.

Racing Club have won just one of their last five competitive fixtures, a 3-1 Liga Profesional victory over Sarmiento. That result now feels distant after a 3-2 Copa Argentina defeat to Boca Juniors in their most recent outing. Across five matches, Racing have scored ten goals but conceded nine, reflecting a side that can create chances but remains vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came in March 2026, when Racing Club beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture at Racing's ground. That single data point gives Racing the edge in recent head-to-head encounters, though the reverse fixture now offers Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto a chance to respond on home soil.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto sit 15th and Racing Club are placed 13th, leaving little separation between the two sides near the lower end of the standings. The Apertura Group B table tells a similar story for the hosts, who are again 15th, while Racing occupy 8th place in that competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: