Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and Gimnasia LP will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Gimnasia LP is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto host Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional, with Ruben Forestello's side desperate to arrest a run of poor form that has left them deep in trouble in the Clausura Group B standings.

Estudiantes have lost three of their last five league matches and sit near the foot of the table, making this home fixture one they cannot afford to let slip. A win is not just desirable — it is close to essential if they are to give themselves any realistic chance of climbing the table.

Gimnasia LP arrive in far better shape. Ariel Pereyra's side have not lost in their last five Liga Profesional outings, picking up wins, draws, and momentum in equal measure. They sit third in the Clausura Group B table and will see this as a chance to consolidate their position.

The visitors claimed the only recorded meeting between these two sides in the dataset, a 1-0 win over Estudiantes in April 2026, and they will carry that recent psychological edge into this fixture.

For Forestello, the challenge is clear: find a way to stop a Gimnasia side that has been one of the more consistent teams in the division. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Gimnasia LP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Forestello has not confirmed a projected XI for Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ariel Pereyra's Gimnasia LP are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently available for the away side. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Barracas Central, continuing a difficult run that also includes losses to River Plate and Racing Club. Their only bright spot across this stretch was a 2-1 win over Aldosivi. Across five matches, Estudiantes have scored eight goals and conceded five, though the three defeats paint a stark picture of their current difficulties.

Gimnasia LP have won two, drawn three, and lost none of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-0 win over Sarmiento, and they also beat Huracan 2-1 earlier in that run. The remaining three matches all ended in draws, including a 2-2 result against Banfield. Across five matches, Gimnasia have scored seven goals and conceded four, with their unbeaten run reflecting a squad in solid form.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the dataset came in April 2026, when Gimnasia LP won 1-0 against Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional. Across the one listed fixture, Gimnasia hold one win to Estudiantes' none.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto sit 15th while Gimnasia LP are placed third — a gap that underlines the contrasting fortunes of these two sides heading into this fixture. The Apertura Group B standings tell a similar story, with Estudiantes in 15th and Gimnasia in fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Gimnasia LP today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: