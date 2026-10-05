UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 A Le Coq Arena

Today's game between Estonia and Iceland will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estonia vs Iceland are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match.

Estonia host Iceland at A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with both sides arriving in contrasting but compelling form.

Iceland come into this fixture as group leaders, and their recent results justify that position. Back-to-back wins over Luxembourg and Bulgaria have given Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side real momentum, with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg the standout result of their campaign so far.

Estonia sit second in the group and are unbeaten in their last three Nations League outings. Jurgen Henn's side have been difficult to break down, grinding out results with a consistency that has kept them firmly in the promotion picture.

The sides drew 1-1 when they met earlier in this Nations League campaign, which means both teams know what to expect. A repeat of that result would suit neither side particularly well at this stage of the group.

Iceland's defeats to Argentina and Japan in friendly competition earlier this year are a reminder that their confidence can be fragile against better opposition. Estonia will look to exploit any uncertainty and push for a result that could shift the group standings in their favour.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Estonia vs Iceland live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Estonia vs Iceland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estonia are managed by Jurgen Henn, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson is also yet to confirm his squad selection. Updates on availability for both sides will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Estonia have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C, and they also kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Bulgaria in the previous group fixture. Earlier in the run, Estonia won back-to-back friendlies against Lithuania and Faroe Islands, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Their only defeat across the five matches came against Rwanda.

Iceland have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C, following a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg in the previous group game. They drew 1-1 with Estonia in their opening Nations League fixture. Earlier defeats to Argentina and Japan in friendly competition are the low points of that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League C on September 26, 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1 in Iceland. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 in a friendly in January 2023. Across the five meetings in the dataset, Iceland have one win and three draws, with Estonia yet to record a victory in this run.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 3 2 1 0 7 1 +6 7 W W D 2 Estonia EST 3 1 2 0 2 1 +1 5 W D D 3 Luxembourg LUX 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 L L W 4 Bulgaria BGR 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Iceland lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, while Estonia sit second. Iceland are playing to protect their advantage at the top, while Estonia need a win to apply pressure on the leaders and keep their own promotion bid on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estonia vs Iceland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: