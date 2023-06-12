WATCH: Erling Haaland pours drink on Jack Grealish's head as soaked Man City party boy pouts on parade bus

Erling Haaland was in a mischievous mood during Manchester City's treble parade when he poured champagne over team-mate Jack Grealish's head.

Grealish and Haaland on bus parade

Norwegian poured champagne over winger's head

Grealish stunned by prank

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has arguably one of the most iconic haircuts in the league. He hasn't been shy about protecting his luscious locks in the past, having been left fuming when Aston Villa team-mate Frederic Guilbert ruffled them up in a post-match interview back in 2020. His hair was once again the target, this time during City's treble bus parade, with Haaland unceremoniously pouring a healthy amount of champagne over his team-mate's head - much to Grealish's disbelief.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While his hairdo may have been affected by Haaland's prank, it seems it will take a lot to dampen Grealish's spirits. The 27-year-old winger was overcome with emotion immediately after City sealed a historic treble in Istanbul on Saturday, and later became one of the more vocal players as celebrations rolled into the early hours of Monday morning.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The England star, alongside Haaland and Co., will embark on a victory parade around Manchester - although celebrations took a turn for the worse after some adverse weather conditions in the city.