WATCH: Eriksen hugged by former Spurs team-mates as Brentford man faces old team for first time since Euro 2020 collapse
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Christian Eriksen was embraced by his former Tottenham team-mates before taking the field for Brentford against his longtime club.
Eriksen was in Brentford's starting XI as he faced off with Spurs for the first time since his collapse at the Euros last summer.
And, as the teams took the field, Eriksen received big hugs from old team-mates Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier.