Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel's projected XI for England includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Daniel Burn, Jarell Quansah, James Hill, and Lewis Hall. Declan Rice anchors midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson supporting, while Anthony Gordon, Rio Ngumoha, and Harry Kane form the attack. Ezri Konsa is listed as injured and will not feature, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended.

Slaven Bilic is expected to field Dominik Livakovic in goal for Croatia, with Duje Caleta-Car, Luka Vuskovic, and Josko Gvardiol in defence alongside Josip Stanisic. The midfield is set to include Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, and Mateo Kovacic, with Ante Budimir leading the line. Ivan Perisic is suspended and will play no part in the proceedings.

England vs Croatia Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

England host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, in the UEFA Nations League Group A3. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm local time.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into this fixture in commanding form, having thrashed Croatia 7-0 in the reverse fixture in October. England sit second in Group A3 and will be looking to consolidate their position with another positive result at home.

For Croatia, this is an opportunity to respond after a difficult run of results. Slaven Bilic's squad have lost four of their last five matches, including that heavy defeat to England, and arrive at Wembley with something to prove. Bilic has spoken openly about his belief that Croatia can compete with elite opposition in isolated fixtures.

Ben White is back in the England fold under Tuchel after nearly three years away from international football. The Arsenal defender scored on his comeback appearance against Uruguay in March and will be hoping for more involvement this week. His return adds depth and competition to a back line that has been near-impenetrable in recent Nations League outings.

For Croatia, the suspended Ivan Perisic is a notable absentee, while Luka Modric leads a midfield that still carries genuine quality despite the team's recent struggles. Bilic will need his experienced players to deliver if the Vatreni are to end their losing run.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch England vs Croatia, including TV channel details, live stream options, and the latest team news.

Form

England have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Spain in a 3-2 loss in September. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, and they have scored an extraordinary 20 goals across their last five games while conceding seven. The standout result in that run was the 7-0 demolition of Croatia in October.

Croatia have won just one of their last five matches, a 2-1 victory over Czechia in September. They have lost their three most recent fixtures, including the 7-0 defeat to England and a 2-1 loss to Spain. Across their last five games, Croatia have scored five goals and conceded 16.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on October 3, 2026, when England won 7-0 in the Nations League. England have won three of the last five head-to-head fixtures, including a 4-2 victory over Croatia at the 2026 World Cup and a 1-0 win at Euro 2020. The remaining two matches ended in a 2-1 England win and a 0-0 draw, both in the 2018-19 Nations League.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 4 4 0 0 12 5 +7 12 W W W W 2 England ENG 4 3 0 1 14 3 +11 9 W W W L 3 Croatia CRO 4 1 0 3 4 14 -10 3 L L L W 4 Czechia CZE 4 0 0 4 2 10 -8 0 L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A3, England currently sit in second place while Croatia are third.