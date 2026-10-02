CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between El Salvador and Jamaica will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 PM.

El Salvador vs Jamaica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

El Salvador host Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group standings begin to take shape.

El Salvador arrive at this match under pressure after a difficult recent outing. Hugo Perez's side were beaten 6-0 by Guatemala in their last Nations League match, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this home fixture.

Jamaica come in with mixed form but a recent competitive win to their name. The Reggae Boyz beat Guatemala 3-2 in their previous Nations League game, though back-to-back defeats to Honduras and South Africa show there is work to do.

In the group table, El Salvador sit fifth while Jamaica are fourth. Neither side can afford to drop further points if they want to avoid trouble at the bottom of the standings.

The head-to-head record between these two sides offers little comfort to either camp. Recent meetings have been tight, with draws a recurring theme across World Cup qualification and Gold Cup encounters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for El Salvador has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information, including any injuries or suspensions, will be updated closer to kick-off.

Jamaica have also not released official team news at this stage. Updates on the projected XI and any absentees will be added as they become available.

Form

El Salvador have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 defeat to Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League, though they beat Martinique 3-1 in their previous Nations League game. A goalless draw with Qatar and a 1-0 friendly loss to the Republic of Korea also feature in that run. El Salvador scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Jamaica have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Honduras, following a 3-2 win over Guatemala in their previous group game. Losses to South Africa and Nigeria, where they were beaten 3-0, complete a difficult run of results. Jamaica scored five goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides last met in a World Cup qualification match in March 2022, which ended 1-1 with Jamaica as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side has dominated, with three of the five meetings ending in draws and El Salvador claiming one win. Goals have been scarce, with the 2-0 El Salvador victory in a Nations League qualification match in 2019 standing as the most decisive result in recent memory.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Guatemala GTM 2 1 0 1 8 3 +5 3 W L 3 Honduras HON 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 W L 4 Jamaica JAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 L W 5 El Salvador SLV 2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3 L W 6 Martinique MAR 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, El Salvador sit fifth and Jamaica are fourth. Both teams are in the lower reaches of the group, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between sides who need points to move clear of the bottom positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch El Salvador vs Jamaica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: