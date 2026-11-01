Eintracht Frankfurt face Hamburger SV on 01.11.2026 at 17:30.

Streaming in Germany

SPOX explains how to watch the match live on TV or via live stream today.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: How to watch live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV live. The streaming service carries every Sunday Bundesliga match, along with Saturday's multi-match coverage.

Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN

If you're abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN gives you a secure online connection when streaming. NordVPN is among the world's most popular and reputable VPN providers.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV: Recent form

Eintracht Frankfurt have won three and lost two of their past five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat HSV 3-1 in the DFB Cup. Before that, Frankfurt lost 0-1 away to Borussia Dortmund and beat 1. FC Köln 1-0. Their 0-6 defeat against RB Leipzig was the low point of that run. Across the five matches, Frankfurt scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

Hamburger SV also have three wins and two defeats, with no draws, from their last five matches. They most recently lost 1-3 to Frankfurt in the cup. Before that, HSV suffered a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat against Paderborn, having previously picked up points with a 1-0 away win in Stuttgart and a 2-3 victory at Hoffenheim. Hamburg scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: The tables