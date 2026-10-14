Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadiumi Egnatia Rrogogzhine

Today's game between Egnatia and FC Midtjylland will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland are listed below. The match is available to stream live on Paramount+ and ViX.

Egnatia host FC Midtjylland at Stadiumi Egnatia in Rrogogzhine in a Conference League fixture that puts two sides sitting joint-top of the competition against each other.

The Albanian side arrive in good domestic form. Nevil Dede's squad have won four of their last five Kategoria Superiore matches, with their most recent outing a 2-0 victory over Laci. They are building momentum at the right time.

FC Midtjylland travel to Albania off the back of a strong Superleague performance. Mike Tullberg's side beat FC Koebenhavn 2-1 in their last competitive fixture, a result that underlines their quality heading into European competition.

Both clubs carry genuine ambition into this match. Egnatia will draw confidence from their home crowd and a settled run of results, while Midtjylland bring Danish top-flight pedigree and a squad capable of hurting any opponent on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Conference League fixture live.

How to watch Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Egnatia head into the match without Fernando Medeiros and Soumaila Bakayoko, both listed as injured. Coach Nevil Dede is otherwise expected to name a strong side, with a projected XI featuring Mario Dajsinani, Eljon Sota, Andrey Yago, Guillem Jaime, Numan Ajetovikj, Ildi Gruda, Karim Loukili, Alessandro Albanese, Albano Aleksi, Altin Kryeziu, and Daniel Adjessa.

FC Midtjylland are dealing with a longer injury list. Elias Olafsson, Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikel Gogorza, and Junior Brumado are all sidelined. Coach Mike Tullberg is set to deploy Nordin Bakker, Mads Bech, Andreas Maxsoe, Ousmane Diao, Philip Billing, Denil Castillo, David Martinez, Kjell Waetjen, Pedro Bravo, Stanley Iheanacho, and Friday Etim as his projected starting eleven. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Egnatia have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Laci, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Partizani. The one blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Elbasani in September.

FC Midtjylland have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five outings. Their standout result was a 7-0 thrashing of Sundby BK in the DBU Pokalen, and they followed that with a 4-1 win over Broendby IF in the Superleague. Their only defeat came in a friendly against Fredericia, a 3-2 loss that carries limited competitive weight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Egnatia and FC Midtjylland. Further information will be added if it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Conference League table, both Egnatia and FC Midtjylland currently sit in first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egnatia vs FC Midtjylland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: