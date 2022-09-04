WATCH: Dream debut! Antony scores opener against Arsenal on first Man Utd start

- Antony finished well to make it 1-0
- Rashford provided the assist
- Man Utd won the game 3-1
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian wasted little time getting going for United, latching onto Marcus Rashford's clever pass and curling the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale with his left foot. The Red Devils went on to secure a 3-1 victory over Arsenal.
🌟 𝐀 𝐍 𝐓 𝐎 𝐍 𝐘 🌟— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022
It's a dream debut goal for Man Utd's new star signing! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xxYfaqnLAU
Instant star at the Stretford End!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 4, 2022
Antony scores on his Manchester United debut and United take a 1-0 lead over Arsenal. #MUFC
📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/6uJF8YZtRo
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There had been speculation over whether Antony would start just a few days after his £85 million move from Ajax, given Erik ten Hag has been slow to introduce fellow new arrival Casemiro. However, the United boss' decision to hand him a place in the team paid off big time in the first half.
WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United get their Europa League campaign underway on Thursday when they host Real Sociedad.