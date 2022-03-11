Watch: 'Don't sleep on a champion!' - Henry and Carragher shocked by Benzema winner
Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry could barely contain themselves after Karim Benzema sealed Real Madrid's passage to the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Frenchman netted a hat-trick inside 17 minutes to crush the hopes of Paris Saint-Germain, who were leading 2-0 on aggregate in the tie until deep into the second leg.
And his heroics did not go unnoticed, as two distinguished ex-pros paid fevered homage to the striker's talents.
