WATCH: Announcement incoming! Dominik Szoboszlai touches down in England ahead of securing transfer to Liverpool from RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai landed in England on Saturday ahead of completing a move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool.

Szoboszlai arrives on Merseyside

Announcement from Liverpool imminent

Reds matched his €70 million release clause

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool are all set to finalise their second signing of the summer as they agreed to match Dominik Szoboszlai's €70 million (£60m/$76m) release clause. The player has now arrived on Merseyside and an announcement from the Reds' end seems imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After sealing a deal for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, the Reds are now on the verge of roping in another midfielder. The Hungarian appeared in 46 matches for Leipzig in all competitions where he scored ten goals and provided 13 assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are likely to make at least one more midfield signing as they are in the race to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia.