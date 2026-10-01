CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Dominican Republic and Haiti will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Dominican Republic vs Haiti is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Dominican Republic and Haiti meet in the CONCACAF Nations League in what shapes up as a compelling Caribbean derby between two sides with genuine momentum behind them.

Los Quisqueyanos head into this fixture in strong form, having won their last two Nations League outings. Back-to-back victories over Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago have lifted them into a confident position in Group 1 of League A.

Haiti arrive with similar energy. Les Grenadiers have also claimed two consecutive wins in the competition, beating Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica in their most recent outings, and they sit just above their opponents in the group standings.

This summer, Haiti made history by returning to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974. The experience of facing Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco on the world stage will have sharpened this squad, and that maturity is showing in the Nations League.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, have been building steadily. Their Gold Cup qualification marked a significant step forward, and they will be determined to prove they belong at this level against a Haiti side riding high.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Dominican Republic vs Haiti live.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Dominican Republic ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad and any injury concerns will be added closer to kick-off.

Haiti are also without confirmed team news at this stage. Further information on Les Grenadiers' squad availability is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

Dominican Republic come into this match with a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League, and they also beat Nicaragua 3-2 in their previous fixture. Across those five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded eight. A defeat to Panama and two draws against Cuba and El Salvador earlier in the run show they are not without vulnerability, but their recent Nations League form points to a team finding its rhythm.

Haiti's last five matches tell a story of two distinct phases. After exiting the World Cup with three defeats — against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco — Les Grenadiers have responded with back-to-back Nations League wins. They beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 and followed that with a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica. Across their last five games they have scored ten goals and conceded nine, and consecutive clean-sheet-free wins suggest an attack-minded side in good touch.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides is short but favours the Dominican Republic. In the only two meetings on record, Los Quisqueyanos won both — a 1-0 victory and a 3-1 result — with both matches played as friendlies. Dominican Republic have won every previous encounter and hold a 4-1 aggregate advantage, though the limited history means Haiti will not be deterred by the historical record.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 2 2 0 0 10 4 +6 6 W W 2 Haiti HAI 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 4 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 L L 5 Costa Rica CRC 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 1 of League A, Haiti currently sit second while Dominican Republic are third. The gap between the sides means this fixture carries direct implications for both teams' positions in the group, with Haiti looking to extend their advantage and Dominican Republic aiming to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dominican Republic vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: